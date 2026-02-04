Maple Leafs Applaud Jake McCabe’s Ability To Shut Down Connor McDavid In Victory Against Oilers

McCabe’s steady presence also seemed to unlock better play from Carlo, who has been the subject of trade rumors. If this duo sticks together, the Leafs may have found a reliable new tandem. “Just watching him, his defensive skill, the way he's been all year... especially tonight handling 97 (McDavid), handling 29 (Draisaitl),” Carlo said of his partner. “He's a special player for sure, and he gives me confidence right next to him to have my gaps, do my thing”. Carlo added that the pair focused on keeping the Oilers' stars to the outside to limit high-quality opportunities.