Maple Leafs Applaud Jake McCabe’s Ability To Shut Down Connor McDavid In Victory Against Oilers

David Alter
6h
With Morgan Rielly and Chris Tanev sidelined, Jake McCabe stepped up to neutralize two of the NHL's most dangerous stars.

EDMONTON — Edmonton Oilers stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were not a factor in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 5-2 victory on Tuesday. Much of that success was due to the play of defenseman Jake McCabe. Asked to do more in the wake of an upper-body injury to Morgan Rielly, McCabe fit in well with Brandon Carlo over the last two games. According to NaturalStatTrick.com, McCabe maintained a dominant 5-on-5 possession rate with an expected goals share of 63 percent.

“He's been excellent all year,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of McCabe. Berube noted that despite playing with different partners throughout the season while Chris Tanev has been out, McCabe’s game remains consistent. “He just does all that dirty work for us every night and goes against the top line, so he's been excellent for us”.

McCabe’s steady presence also seemed to unlock better play from Carlo, who has been the subject of trade rumors. If this duo sticks together, the Leafs may have found a reliable new tandem. “Just watching him, his defensive skill, the way he's been all year... especially tonight handling 97 (McDavid), handling 29 (Draisaitl),” Carlo said of his partner. “He's a special player for sure, and he gives me confidence right next to him to have my gaps, do my thing”. Carlo added that the pair focused on keeping the Oilers' stars to the outside to limit high-quality opportunities.

This defensive stability is vital as the team manages significant absences. The Leafs have shut Morgan Rielly down through the Olympic break due to a lingering issue that flared up during Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, Chris Tanev is still weighing surgery options, and there have been no updates on his status.

The improved defense also helped goaltender Anthony Stolarz pick up his first win since November. Stolarz had lost his previous two outings while returning from a nerve issue. “Brando (Carlo) stepping up, getting into a fight. Caber (McCabe) playing against their top line... the way they were able to block shots, keep guys outside, and just stay physical, it's tough,” Stolarz said. He noted the team’s heavy schedule, adding that the players earned their upcoming rest after traveling for a back-to-back set.

While the Leafs have won two straight games without Rielly, his overall defensive impact this season has not been as effective as the team had hoped. It remains to be seen how the coaching staff will deploy him when he returns from the Olympic break at the end of the month.

