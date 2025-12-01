Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo Returns To Toronto 'To Get Looked At By Doctor' After Injury Setback

Just when we thought Brandon Carlo was inching towards a return to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup, he hit a bump in the road.

The 29-year-old last appeared in game action on Nov. 13 against the Los Angeles Kings. One day later, Carlo missed practice with what the team called maintenance. He wasn't in Toronto's lineup on Nov. 15 vs. the Chicago Blackhawks, and has been out ever since with a lower-body injury.

Carlo joined the Maple Leafs on their road trip and was on the ice with the team for an optional morning skate on Nov. 26. It was the first time the media had seen him skate since suffering the injury.

The defenseman also took part in his first full practice with the Maple Leafs on Nov. 27, a day before their game against the Washington Capitals.

Though when the Maple Leafs filed onto the ice for practice in Florida on Monday afternoon, Carlo was nowhere to be found.

"Carlo had to go back to Toronto and get looked at by the doctor again," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, before confirming Carlo had an injury setback.

"We'll know something probably in the next 24 hours on him."

Carlo joined the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline last March, acquired from the Boston Bruins. Toronto sent Fraser Minten, a conditional 2026 first-round pick, and a 2025 fourth-round selection to Boston to get the veteran defender.

The Bruins also retained 15 percent ($615,000) of Carlo's $4.1 million salary.

Since joining the Maple Leafs, the defenseman has registered five assists in 38 games while averaging 19:37 of ice time. Carlo is in the second-to-last season of a six-year deal, which he signed with the Bruins in July 2021.

Latest stories:

'Nothing You Need To Worry About': William Nylander Shines In Return After Illness, Deflects Questions On Absence

Oliver Ekman-Larsson Approaches Maple Leafs Record But Exits With Upper-Body Injury vs. Penguins

Dakota Joshua Showed He Can Be the Impact Depth Player The Maple Leafs Were Hoping For