Maple Leafs Defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson Leaves Game Against Red Wings With Lower-Body Injury

The Toronto Maple Leafs have had no shortage of injuries this season, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson could be the latest player to go down.
The veteran defenseman left the game in the first period of the club's matchup against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday due to a lower-body injury.
Although the Leafs did not say what caused the injury, the Swedish defender fell awkwardly while trying to spin around with the puck along the corner boards,
The 34-year-old Ekman-Larsson is just one of a handful of Leafs to play in all 50 regular-season games thus far. There have been a couple of occasions where the player has been forced to leave the game with a possible injury, only to bounce right back.
"I'll know more tomorrow, evaluate him, look at him, see where he's at," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said following the team's 2-1 overtime loss to the Detroit.
On Dec. 11, Ekman-Larsson had to be helped off the ice after an awkward collision with San Jose Sharks forward Adam Gaudette. Ekman-Larsson ended up being fine one day later.
Both the Maple Leafs and the Swedish Olympic team are hoping that's the case for Ekman-Larsson. The veteran is scheduled to compete in his second Olympics next month in Italy, and the Swedish men's hockey team already has a long list of named players who are currently out due to injury, including Leafs teammate William Nylander.
Ekman-Larsson has eight goals and 23 assists this season.
