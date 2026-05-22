Maple Leafs Draft Pick Tinus-Luc Koblar Impresses, Nearly Helps Norway Upset Canada at IIHF Worlds

Maple Leafs second-round pick Tinus-Luc Koblar is having a tournament for the ages, nearly leading underdog Norway to a stunning upset over a star-studded Canadian roster at the 2026 IIHF Worlds.
Toronto Maple Leafs second-round draft pick Tinus-Luc Koblar is stealing the spotlight at the 2026 IIHF World Championship, turning heads with a breakout performance that has far exceeded expectations for the young Norwegian forward.
Representing his home country, the 18-year-old center has been Norway’s most dangerous offensive threat through four games, tallying three goals and two assists. His standout moment came on Thursday against a star-studded Team Canada squad loaded with NHL talent. Koblar notched a goal and an assist in a thrilling matchup that saw Norway push the Canadians to the brink before falling 6-5 in overtime.
The near-upset highlighted Koblar’s ability to compete against the world’s best. At 6-foot-3 with a strong skating stride and a knack for finding soft spots in coverage, the young pivot has driven play consistently for Norway, who currently sit comfortably in the middle of their preliminary round group and appear poised to avoid relegation.
While NHL scouts projected Koblar as a potential bottom-six contributor with defensive reliability and physicality, his tournament performance has showcased a much higher offensive ceiling. He’s been a catalyst for Norway’s transition game and a constant threat in the offensive zone, using his size and reach to protect the puck and create scoring chances for linemates.
Koblar’s hockey journey has been unconventional. Born to two Olympic athletes (neither in hockey), he developed his game primarily in Europe. The Maple Leafs selected him 64th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft after he recorded eight goals and six assists in limited SHL action with Leksand IF. Following Leksand’s relegation, Koblar signed a one-year contract with Rögle BK for the 2026-27 season, ensuring he’ll continue facing top competition in Sweden’s premier league.
At just 18 years old—he’ll turn 19 in July—Koblar still has significant room to grow. His combination of size, skill, and hockey sense suggests he could develop into more than a depth forward. Leafs fans will have to be patient, as his path to North America likely involves at least another full season (and possibly more) of seasoning in the SHL. But the early returns are encouraging.
Toronto’s prospect pool has received plenty of attention in recent years, but Koblar is quietly emerging as one of the more intriguing long-term bets. His ability to produce against men in a best-on-best international tournament at such a young age is a promising indicator. If he continues this trajectory, the Maple Leafs may have found themselves a steal in the middle of the second round.
For now, Norwegian fans are enjoying the ride, and Toronto’s front office is surely taking note. Koblar’s tournament isn’t over yet, and if he keeps lighting the lamp, he’ll generate even more buzz about his NHL potential. The future looks bright for this rising Scandinavian prospect.