Maple Leafs Fall To Six Points Out Of An NHL Playoff Spot After Bruins Pick Up Point In Standings

The Maple Leafs host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. The Sabres are six points up on the Leafs, but hold the third-place spot in the Atlantic Division by virtue of fewer games played over Boston and Montreal (both with 63 points). Needless to say, this game is big for Toronto, who are on a four-game losing streak and needs to pick up some points before heading west, where they will embark on a four-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken, Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames and wrap up against the Edmonton Oilers.