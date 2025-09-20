Maple Leafs Hit By More Injuries At Training Camp As Nicolas Roy, Simon Benoit Join List; Joseph Woll Ill

After two on-ice sessions, the Toronto Maple Leafs are already running into some early injury trouble. Before the club hit the ice at Ford Performance Centre for Day 3, the Leafs announced that forward Nicolas Roy (lower-body), defenseman Simon Benoit (upper-body), and goaltender Joseph Woll (illness) would be out.

Leafs head coach Craig Berube said after Saturday's session that Roy is "a little bit nicked up." He didn't mention anything about Benoit, though.

"I think right now the injuries are just what they are," Berube added. "We're taking it day by day."

Toronto's coach also gave an update on Max Domi, who has been out of commission since the start of training camp with a lower-body injury. Domi is expected to rejoin the team on Sunday and skate with the non-playing group (Toronto will play the Ottawa Senators at 3:00 p.m.).

During the on-ice sessions, Logan Shaw moved up from Group 3 as a placeholder for Roy. Phil Myers moved up on defense to skate alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

Benoit is no stranger to sustaining upper-body injuries at Leafs camp. After signing with Toronto in 2023, he suffered from back spasms for most of camp and eventually started his season with the Toronto Marlies. He later earned an everyday spot on the Leafs' third defensive pair, which he occupies today. Given his history, this new injury could potentially affect his roster spot, especially with the increased competition.

Toronto Maple Leafs' Simon Benoit Is Their Unlikely Hero: How He Earned His Role

If you told Toronto Maple Leafs fans their sixth- or seventh-best defenseman would be significantly responsible for two straight overtime goals in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, you would’ve been asked to immediately take a sobriety test.

Roy, acquired in the sign-and-trade that sent Mitch Marner to the Vegas Golden Knights, sustained an upper-body injury last season that limited him to 71 games.

Report: Maple Leafs And Golden Knights Discussing Mitch Marner Sign And Trade, Could Include Nic Roy

The Mitch Marner sweepstakes could end before free agency begins.

Joseph Woll was a full participant in practice on Friday, as were Roy and Benoit. The latter two players join forward Max Domi, who is also on the shelf with a lower-body injury he sustained before camp began. Domi has been working on the ice individually with the development staff, but there is no timetable for his return.

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs Notebook: Auston Matthews Endures Physical Test On Day 2 Of Training Camp

Why Morgan Rielly Will Get The First Shot To Quarterback Maple Leafs’ Top Power Play Unit After Mitch Marner's Departure

‘I Wasn’t Good Enough’: Scott Laughton Enters Maple Leafs Training Camp Focused On Turning His Game Around