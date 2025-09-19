‘I Wasn’t Good Enough’: Scott Laughton Enters Maple Leafs Training Camp Focused On Turning His Game Around

Scott Laughton, a self-described "pretty harsh self-critic," wasn't happy with his performance after joining the Toronto Maple Leafs midway through last season."I wasn't good enough last year. That's the bottom line," Laughton said following his first on-ice session at training camp. "I need to be able to contribute offensively and create that way and help out some of those top guys".

The Leafs acquired the 12-season Philadelphia Flyers veteran at the March trade deadline for a 2027 first-round draft pick and popular Russian forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin. The 31-year-old from Oakville, Ontario, recorded two goals and two assists in 20 regular season games as he struggled to find his fit with the club.

Following Toronto’s 2025 second-round playoff exit against the Florida Panthers, Laughton went to Muskoka with his wife, Chloe, and baby son, Reed. He used the time to get in some much-needed family time and to take a break from what was a hectic year that included uprooting from Philadelphia.

'More Backcheck And There'll Be A Greater Paycheck': Maple Leafs React To Losing Players And Prospects On Trade Deadline Day

DENVER — The Toronto Maple Leafs made some big moves ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade deadline. The Leafs acquired forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers and defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Boston Bruins.

Upon returning from up north, Laughton spent most of the summer working out at the Maple Leafs practice facility, trying to familiarize himself with the organization and his new franchise, getting to know everyone from staff, to veterans and rookies.

Before training camp opened, Laughton spoke to Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube about his desire to get on the team’s penalty kill this season."I think I drive and create a lot of offense on it. And it drives my game. So I'm excited about it," he said.

‘That Was Kind Of My Era Of Hockey’: Scott Laughton Ready To Write His Own Chapter With Maple Leafs In Battle Of Ontario Revival

Scott Laughton is ready for the revival of the Battle of Ontario.

Driving offense from the penalty kill will be music to Maple Leafs head coach Berube’s ears since Mitch Marner played a key role in that regard for Toronto last season.

Berube praised Laughton's commitment."He was here a lot of the summer, putting in the work. And I think that's going to be a big difference for him and for us." The coach added, "I think going forward, you'll see a different player".

Based on the conversation, it sounds like Auston Matthews will still get reps on the penalty kill this season while newcomer Nicolas Roy will be another center option. Berube cited Dakota Joshua as another player with penalty-kill experience that can help.

'I'm Starting To Find My Footing': How Scott Laughton Is Adjusting To Life With Maple Leafs After First Eight Games

Laughton hasn't registered a point since being acquired by the Maple Leafs at the trade deadline.

Nothing about being a Leaf surprised Laughton, though he did describe the experience as “extremely cool”.“Those playoff games, Ottawa Senators at home and Florida (Panthers), you go out and it had been a long time since I had the hair stand up on my arms, and you get that feeling. There's nothing like it when you play in the playoffs and you get a chance to live out your dream,” he said.

Laughton, an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, says he hasn’t thought about his contract beyond this year."I think as you go along, you kind of let your game speak for itself," Laughton said. "You've got to be good and play to your potential, and whatever happens, happens. I've never been a free agent, so I don't even know the feeling. I haven't even thought that far ahead. I just want to have a good start for the group and contribute where I can".

‘That’s How You Win A Series’: Craig Berube Praises Scott Laughton’s Shot-Blocking Heroics, Maple Leafs' Bottom-Six Delivers Against Senators

With 25 seconds left on the clock in a one-goal game, it wasn’t a member of the ‘Core Four’ who made the defining play of the Toronto Maple Leafs' series-clinching win – it was Scott Laughton, throwing himself in front of a Jake Sanderson slap shot to preserve the lead.

“Those playoff games, Ottawa Senators at home and Florida Panthers, you go out and it was a long time since I had the hair stick up on my arms, and you get that feeling. There's nothing like it when you play in the playoffs and you get a chance to live out your dream.”

Laughton is an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season and is eligible to sign a contract extension before then. But he insists he hasn’t thought about free agency and is more focused on getting his game back to where it was before the trade to Toronto.“I think as you go along, you kind of let your game speak for itself,” Laughton said. “You've got to be good and play to your potential, and whatever happens, happens.“I've never had free agency, so I don't even know the feeling. So I haven't even thought that far ahead. I just want to have a good start for a group and contribute where I can.”

'Hopefully Those Conversations Come': Scott Laughton Being Patient For Contract Negotiations With Maple Leafs

Scott Laughton has thoroughly enjoyed his first summer at home as a Toronto Maple Leaf.

Latest stories:

Entering Training Camp On One-Year Deal, Nick Robertson’s Future With Maple Leafs Murkier Than Ever

Maple Leafs Notebook: Who Stood Out On Day One Of Training Camp

'(Max) Domi Was A Guy I Was Going To Put There': Craig Berube Was Reluctant To Start Matias Maccelli On Top Line At Maple Leafs Camp