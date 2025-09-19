Maple Leafs Notebook: Auston Matthews Endures Physical Test On Day 2 Of Training Camp

Auston Matthews addressed his health numerous times in the lead-up to Toronto Maple Leafs training camp, saying he felt good. But no matter what he said, how he looked on the ice would be the ultimate test.

On Friday, Matthews had his most rigorous test in battle drills, going one-on-one in the corners with defenseman Phil Myers. The defender certainly didn’t take it easy, cross-checking him along the back and at one point pushing Matthews into the boards. It was a chippy exchange, but for Matthews, it was likely the strongest sign that he may truly be back to full health.

"I'm super happy with how I feel and just how the first two days have gone," Matthews said. "I mean, that's all you can ask for, and you never really know until you get back out there. You can do everything in the summer and train and skate and do all this stuff, but once you get back into this kind of feeling, you want to respond and feel really good, and I definitely have".

Matthews missed 15 games last season due to a lingering upper-body injury and was limited to 33 goals and 45 assists. The goal tally was a career-low for the star forward, who has twice put up seasons of 60 goals or more.

Maccelli Sticks on First Line as Domi Recovers

Matias Maccelli remained on the top line with Matthews and Matthew Knies. Acquired in a trade with the Utah Mammoth this summer, Maccelli looked more comfortable in his second go-around compared to the first day.

"He's a little speedster, makes plays, can move the puck really well. A lot of good slip passes, and yeah, so I'm excited to see his playmaking ability in person now,” Knies said of Maccelli’s play.

Max Domi, who was slated to skate on the first line, sustained a lower-body injury before camp began. Domi appears to be close to a return, skating with development staff before group sessions begin. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube was noncommittal about a timeline for Domi’s return. But if Domi does return, we may have a sense as to where Maccelli may end up.

Newcomers Joshua and Roy Likely to Skate on a Pair with a 'Skilled Winger'

Berube has talked in the past about seeing forwards as pairs, and he certainly sees that in newcomers Nicolas Roy and Dakota Joshua.

"I love the size of both of them, and I think it’s a line that can go out against any line in the league and hold them down, check them, be physical and hard on them with the size and the strength that they have," Berube explained. "And they play similar games down low in the offensive zone, checking, things like that. They’re hard to play against. That’s why I like them together".

The Leafs acquired Roy in a sign-and-trade deal with the Vegas Golden Knights that saw the departure of Mitch Marner. The Leafs acquired Joshua from the Vancouver Canucks for a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

Both players are big, and Easton Cowan has been playing on the wing to complete the line.

"I like a guy that has the skill to make some plays to these guys, because they have the ability to score some goals around the net, both of them, which they have in the past,” Berube reasoned. "You've got to have a guy that can actually make some plays and get them the puck at times, too. So, Easton’s one of those players. He's a good playmaker. He sees the ice well, and he makes plays, and he makes plays in tight".

When Domi returns, it’s quite possible Maccelli gets a look on that line, especially if Cowan doesn’t make the team. It could also be a fit for someone like Nick Robertson if it ever gets to that.

A ‘Happy’ Jarnkrok Impressing at Camp

Calle Jarnkrok looks like a completely different skater through two days of camp. He attributes that to being fully healthy after a year full of injuries that included a groin and then sports hernia surgery back in November.

"I'm all smiles right now," he said. "It's so much fun to be out there with no pain. I can just focus on playing hockey and have some fun out there".

Jarnkrok revealed to The Hockey News on Friday that he began having issues in the summer of 2024, and although he could play, he couldn’t really push it. And although he came back late in the season and dressed in 12 of the club’s 13 playoff games, he didn’t feel he was at 100 percent.

"It was still hurting a bit," he admitted. "So it wasn't as fun playing when you're out there and it still hurts. But it was fun to be back, but it's just way different right now".

Early in the 2023–24 season, then-head coach Sheldon Keefe placed Jarnkrok on Matthews’ left wing, citing his intelligence and work ethic. When healthy, Jarnkrok has also shown the ability to finish. Despite his name coming up in a lot of trade talk, it wouldn’t surprise me if Jarnkrok ended up with a turn on the right side of Matthews and Knies if Domi and Maccelli do not pan out in the spot.

