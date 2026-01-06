Maple Leafs Mourn Passing of 4-Time Stanley Cup Champion Bob Pulford

The Toronto Maple Leafs are mourning the loss of one of their most cherished alumni. The club announced the passing of Bob Pulford on Monday.

"We mourn the passing of Bob Pulford, one of the all-time greats in Maple Leafs history," the club said. "A relentless competitor and respected leader, Bob wore the blue and white with pride and left a lasting mark on the franchise. Only ten players in Maple Leafs history scored more goals than Bob, and his impact extended far beyond the scoresheet.

Renowned for his intelligence, tenacity, and forechecking, Bob played a vital role in Stanley Cup championships in 1962, 1963, 1964, and 1967---including scoring the double-overtime game-winner in Game 3 of the 1967 Final.

An honoured member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and named one of the One Hundred Greatest Maple Leafs during the club's centennial season, Bob Pulford leaves a legacy forever woven into the fabric of this franchise.

His tenure in Toronto began as a junior player with the Toronto Marlboros, where he helped the team win two Memorial Cups.

During his time with the Leafs, Pulford earned his Bachelor of Arts Degree from McMaster University in 1963 after seven years of night school during his playing days.

Pulford ended his playing career with the Los Angeles Kings and transitioned into the role of head coach for the club. He won the Jack Adams Trophy for coach of the year with the Kings in 1975. He later became a head coach and GM with the Chicago Blackhawks, eventually working his way up to Senior Vice President of the club. Pulford was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame as a player in 1991.

"Pulford left an indelible mark on the game," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a statement. "In a remarkable career that spanned over five decades, he was one of only three people to play in the NHL, serve as President of the NHL players' union, as well as coach and work as a general manager in the League. Bob became a friend, counselor and confidant to me---particularly in my early years as commissioner---and I had enormous respect for him and all he gave the game. We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife, Roslyn, as well as his children and grandchildren."

Born in Newton Robinson, Ontario, Pulford was 89.