Maple Leafs Move Back Into NHL Playoff Position For The First Time In Over 2 Months Following Win Against League-Best Avalanche

The vibes are stronger around the room; there are more smiles when you walk into their locker room. When you watch how they play on the ice, players are getting more involved, with Berube saying his team is a bit “tighter” and “got to keep being tight”. Now it’s up to them not to lose that grip. Toronto’s in a playoff spot now, but it took a herculean 18 points out of a possible 20 just to squeak back in. Any let up and they can lose it much easier than it was to get it back.