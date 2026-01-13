Maple Leafs Move Back Into NHL Playoff Position For The First Time In Over 2 Months Following Win Against League-Best Avalanche

DENVER — The Toronto Maple Leafs knew going into their game against the best team in the league that they had to bring it, and it took the full will of every player as they defeated the Colorado Avalanche 4-3 in overtime. While doing so, they snapped Colorado’s home winning streak at 17 games, extended their own points streak to 10 games (8-0-2), and finished a very late night in Denver in a playoff position for the first time in over two months.
They got contributions from every player. Auston Matthews scored his 22nd goal of the season in the third period with his trademark toe-drag and snap that hit the top corner of the net. William Nylander scored Toronto’s overtime winner in just his second game back from a lower-body injury. Bobby McMann led the Leafs with six shots on goal and scored a breakaway goal. The Leafs also got a fortuitous bounce when Easton Cowan’s attempted pass to Bobby McMann ended up bouncing off Colorado D-man Brent Burns and into the net.
The Leafs are playing their best hockey right now and now hold the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. Just the fact that the playoffs no longer look like an absolute longshot is quite the run, seeing that they were last in a playoff spot on Nov. 7. There had been some really bad hockey exhibited by the Leafs. They fired assistant coach Marc Savard just one day before beginning this 10-game stretch.
And their win against the best team in the NHL didn’t come easy. But they may have proved something to themselves.
“I think we deserve the right to have the confidence coming into this game,” Matthews said about his team. ”It doesn't matter who you're playing. Doesn't matter if you know the No. 1 team in the league or team that's won 17 straight at home, it’s just the belief and confidence that you can go into any rink no matter the situation and play a complete game and come out with two points”.
The Leafs also needed some solid goaltending. Per NaturalStatTrick.com, the Avalanche won the high-danger scoring chance battle at even strength at 9-2. Joseph Woll made 31 saves on 34 shots to help propel the club to the win and improve his save percentage to .920 this season.
So why did it take so long for the Leafs to play to their full potential? That’s unclear, but it’s clear head coach Craig Berube feels his team’s will and structure have improved significantly.
“I think just playing the system,” Berube said of his team’s play. “Defensively, we've been a lot betterand that's a big part of the game. Andwe're scoring goals too, but like I said the other day, we've scored goals all year. But defensively, we're just a lot tighter and a lot better”.
The vibes are stronger around the room; there are more smiles when you walk into their locker room. When you watch how they play on the ice, players are getting more involved, with Berube saying his team is a bit “tighter” and “got to keep being tight”. Now it’s up to them not to lose that grip. Toronto’s in a playoff spot now, but it took a herculean 18 points out of a possible 20 just to squeak back in. Any let up and they can lose it much easier than it was to get it back.