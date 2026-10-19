Maple Leafs NHL Prospect Roundup: Multiple Marlies Off To Hot Start In AHL

Toronto Maple Leafs
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Oct 19, 2026 5:00 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 5:00 PM
Multiple Toronto Marlies are off to a great start, and OHLers are scoring in bunches in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
The NHL is coming up on three weeks of action, and the Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in the midst of a three-game losing streak and a 3-4-2 record to begin the campaign.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
SHL (Sweden)
Victor Johansson, D, Brynas
Victor Johansson, 20-year-old who was selected 120th overall in the 2024 draft by Toronto, has yet to make an appearance for the SHL's Brynas, despite being 10 games into the season.
He played 10 games in the SHL last year with Leksands, recording three assists, but spent most of 2025-26 in Allsvenskan, Sweden's second division, featuring in 22 games for Oskarshamn and notching 10 points.
Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Rogle
Tinus Luc Koblar has not scored a point for Rogle in his last couple of games. He started the SHL season with an impressive three assists in four appearances, which has now extended to the same production across a total of six games.
The 19-year-old awaits his first goal of the season, while his team has played 10 games and has a 4-5-1-0 record.
KHL/MHL (Russia)
Yaroslav Fedoseyev, D, Chelyabinsk
Yaroslav Fedoseyev has been a regular contributor to Chelyabinsk's back end in the KHL. He's featured in all of the team's 16 games so far this season. The 18-year-old scored his first goal of the year and his second career KHL goal on Saturday in a 6-2 win over Shanghai.
Alexander Plesovskikh, LW, Spartak Moscow Jr.
Alexander Plesovskikh, 20, has continued his point-per-game pace in his MHL campaign, the Jr. ranks of Russia.
He has five goals and 13 points in 13 games, leading his team in scoring and is four points off the league leader.
NCAA
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
The University of North Dakota maintains its perfect record through four games in the 2026-27 NCAA campaign. Ethan MacKenzie hasn't produced more than the one assist that he provided in his second game of the year. However, the 20-year-old has played in every game for North Dakota's program to this point.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
After going the first two games of the NCAA season without a point, he's put up a point in each of his last two outings for Colorado College. The 18-year-old registered an assist on Friday and his first NCAA goal on Saturday, both against the University of Connecticut.
WHL
Cooper Williams, C, Saskatoon Blades
Cooper Williams' hot start to the WHL season has not slowed down. In nine games for the Saskatoon Blades, the 18-year-old has scored four goals and 13 points, positioning himself to be one of the more impressive scoring forwards among Maple Leafs prospects this year.
OHL
Brody Pepoy, LW, Saginaw Spirit
Brody Pepoy had a stellar week for the OHL's Saginaw Spirit. The 18-year-old scored a hat trick and an assist on Friday against the Sarnia Sting in a 9-2 victory.
Following that performance was a two-assist outing on Saturday, totalling for six points and a plus-seven rating against the Sting on both occasions. Pepoy has six goals and 12 points in 11 appearances.
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
It was a slower point-production week for Harry Nansi, as he scored one goal in the last three games. The 19-year-old now has three goals and five points in nine games, which puts him on pace to score far fewer than the 56 points in 67 games from last year.
Tyler Hopkins, C, Guelph Storm
Tyler Hopkins, along with Williams, remains one of the higher-scoring prospects in the Maple Leafs' system this season. In his last three games, he's scored a pair of goals for the Guelph Storm, adding his totals to seven goals and 13 points in nine OHL appearances.
Alexander Bilecki, D, Kitchener Rangers
Toronto's top defense prospect in the Jr. ranks sure knows how to put up points consistently. Though he's still looking for his first goal of the campaign, he has 11 assists in 11 games for the Kitchener Rangers.
His development is trending upward, and he's on track to blow his previous numbers out of the water this year as an 18-year-old.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs Recall Artur Akhtyamov In Pair Of Roster Moves Ahead Of Hosting The SharksThe Toronto Maple Leafs made a pair of roster moves going into their meeting with the San Jose Sharks. Vinni Lettieri's call-up was deciphered on Sunday, but the Leafs also add Artur Akhtyamov to their roster.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
There have been a few changes to the look of the Toronto Marlies this past week. First off, the organization acquired Aatu Raty from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr.
Raty, 23, made his first couple of appearances for the Marlies on Saturday and Sunday against the Belleville Senators - which were also his first AHL appearances of the year - and recorded an assist in both contests.
Defenseman Vinny Borgesi has had a hot start to his campaign, despite not getting into the lineup for opening night. However, having featured in three outings this season, the 22-year-old has one goal and four points from the back end, registering a point in all his appearances so far.
Brendan Brisson is solidifying himself as the star of the Marlies, scoring seven goals and 10 points in six games. The 24-year-old left winger is on a five-game point streak, and is tied for fourth in the league in scoring.
Miroslav Holinka, 20, scored his first career AHL goal this past weekend, finding the back of the net in the first game of a back-to-back against Belleville. This was also the first time he found the scoresheet this season.
Vinni Lettieri, 31, had a great start in the minors, recording three goals and nine points in his first five American League contests. With that production, as well as the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, he earned a call-up to the NHL and could make an appearance soon, which would be his first since April 15, 2025, with the Boston Bruins.
Goaltender Artur Akhtyamov also earned a call-up, although he hasn't had such a great start. In three games for the Marlies, he's posted an .882 SP and a 2.94 GAA while earning a 2-1-0 record
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