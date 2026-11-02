Maple Leafs' NHL Prospect Roundup: Tinus Luc Koblar Finally Scores First Goal Of 2026-27

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Nov 2, 2026 2:00 PMPublished Nov 2, 2026 2:00 PM
Tinus Luc Koblar scores his first SHL goal of the season, Tyler Hopkins reaches new heights in the OHL, and more in this edition of the Toronto Maple Leafs NHL prospect roundup.
The Toronto Maple Leafs have just wrapped up a four-game road trip with a win against the Vancouver Canucks. It's time for the NHL club to spend eight of the next nine games on home ice.
In the weeds of the organization are the prospects of the franchise, playing in all different parts of the world and at different levels. So we're making this a weekly stop for viewers to get an update on how the prospects in the Maple Leafs' system are doing.
This series will include regular updates from Toronto's top prospects, using our off-season prospects ranking as a soft guide.
Majority of statistics come from Elite Prospects.
SHL (Sweden)
Mans Gudmundsson, D, Farjestad
Mans Gudmundsson, selected in the third round in this past draft by the Maple Leafs, has featured in both the SHL and the junior ranks for Farjestad this year. The 18-year-old right-handed blueliner has been a star at the U-20 level, putting up three goals and 10 points in 13 games.
Professionally, he's been able to play games for Farjestad (12 this season). However, he hasn't scored a point in the SHL yet, and doesn't get much ice time (4:35 of ice time in Saturday's game).
Tinus Luc Koblar, C, Rogle
It was a noteworthy week for Tinus Luc Koblar for a couple of reasons. The biggest news of the week from the 2025 second-round pick is that he scored his first goal of the season and his first marker for Rogle.
However, in Rogle's last SHL game against Orebro, the 19-year-old was a scratch. In total, Koblar has played 10 games and has one goal and four points to show for it.
MHL/VHL (Russia)
Yaroslav Fedoseyev, D, Chelyabinsk
Yaroslav Fedoseyev was sent down to the VHL - the second division of professional Russian hockey - within the past couple of weeks after 16 games in the KHL with Chelyabinsk (one goal, two points).
Now, the 2026 sixth-round pick has featured in four VHL games, posting a plus-two rating early on. This is the 18-year-old's second full stint in this league, playing 25 games in the VHL and scoring six points last year.
Alexander Plesovskikh, LW, Spartak Moscow Jr.
Alexander Plesovskikh is maintaining his north of point-per-game average production in the MHL, Russia's junior league. In 15 games with Spartak Moscow Jr., the 20-year-old prospect - drafted in 2024 in the fifth round - has six goals and 16 points.
He's on pace to finish around the same production as last year's MHL campaign, when he notched 27 goals and 51 points in 53 appearances.
NCAA
Ethan MacKenzie, D, Univ. Of North Dakota
The University of North Dakota has only played one game since last week's prospect roundup, so there's not much of an update. The 20-year-old Ethan MacKenzie hasn't found the scoresheet since providing an assist in their second game of the season, and the Fighting Hawks have dropped their last three games.
MacKenzie was drafted by the Maple Leafs this past year in the third round. He scored 22 goals and 58 points in 59 appearances for the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings last year.
Zach Olsen, RW, Colorado College
Similar to MacKenzie, Colorado College right winger Zach Olsen hasn't been producing offensively as of late. In his last three appearances.
However, in the team's last game, the 18-year-old recorded a season-high in shots on goal with four in a 5-3 win over Minnesota-Duluth. Olsen was picked in the third round of last summer's draft.
WHL
Cooper Williams, C, Saskatoon Blades
Based on his production in the WHL with the Saskatoon Blades, Cooper Williams is turning out to be a solid pick by the Maple Leafs, selected in the fifth round of the 2026 draft.
In 14 games, the Blades' alternate captain has registered seven goals and 17 points. He's fourth on the team in points and third in goals. Williams is also the second-highest scorer among the Maple Leafs' major junior prospects.
OHL
Brody Pepoy, LW, Saginaw Spirit
Brody Pepoy, a sixth-round pick by Toronto in last summer's draft, is going to blow past last season's numbers.
In 16 games so far this year, the 18-year-old has scored eight goals and 15 points for the Saginaw Spirit. He's third on the team in goals and points and is on pace to score more than 30 goals and 60 points.
Harry Nansi, RW, Owen Sound Attack
Owen Sound Attack's 8-0 loss to the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday marked the end of Harry Nansi's five-game point streak.
It was a slow start to the year for the 2025 fifth-round pick, but he scored two goals and seven points in his last six games. That adds to four goals and 11 points in 14 outings in the OHL this season.
Tyler Hopkins, C, Guelph Storm
Tyler Hopkins continues to showcase his dual scoring threat in the goals and assists department, pushing to 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points in 13 games for the Guelph Storm. Hopkins, drafted by the Leafs in the third round of 2025, is on pace to score 50 goals and 100 points.
The 19-year-old is climbing up the ranks among the OHL's point leaders. He's tied for 12th in points, but has the eighth-best points-per-game average (1.54).
Goaltenders
Juuso Ainasto, Jukurit Jr. (Finland)
Juuso Ainasto, selected in the third round of the 2026 draft by Toronto, has a 3-7-0 record in Finland's junior ranks with the 7-7-1 Jukurit Jr.
With that record, the 18-year-old Finn has posted a .905 save percentage and has recorded one shutout along the way in his 10 games.
Patriks Plumins, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
Latvian Patriks Plumins hasn't played very often in the QMJHL with the Chicoutimi Sagueneens, and hasn't played very well in the opportunities he's had to warrant more action.
In four appearances, the 18-year-old has a 4.05 goals-against average and a .856 SP in his first season playing in North America. He also has a 1-2-0 record.
AHL's Toronto Marlies
The defending Calder Cup champions, the Toronto Marlies, are off to a solid start this year in the AHL. In 11 games, the team has a 6-4-1 record and is 10th in the league's overall standings and second in the North Division.
The Marlies still have Brendan Brisson and Logan Shaw leading the way in scoring with 15 points each in the team's 11 games. They are both tied for second in the AHL scoring race.
But standing out in the bunch, among the Marlies' top scorers is 22-year-old defenseman Vinny Borgesi. He's well aware of his 5-foot-8 frame, but he's produced scoring from the back end, and at a point-per-game rate with eight points in as many contests. He was inserted into the lineup for the fourth game of the season, and head coach Steve Sullivan hasn't found a reason to pull him out. Borgesi is fourth in scoring on Toronto and is tied for sixth among all AHL blueliners.
Other notable mentions are Luke Haymes' seven points in eight games, Aatu Raty's five points in seven games, and Ben Danford, second on the team in plus-minus with a plus-three, as well as three assists in 10 appearances.
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