Maple Leafs Play Wonderwall During Joseph Woll's Post-Game Interview Following Shutout Against Devils

Joseph Woll turned aside 33 shots to earn his first shutout of the season as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the New Jersey Devils 4-0 at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. The victory was especially impressive considering the Leafs were shorthanded, playing without star forwards Auston Matthews and William Nylander due to lower-body injuries, as well as defenseman Chris Tanev. Ultimately, elite goaltending from Woll made the win possible.

The "Joseph Woll" Anthem

The celebration began immediately following the final horn. While Woll was conducting a post-game interview with Sportsnet’s Shawn MacKenzie, his teammates showed their appreciation by blasting Oasis’ "Wonderwall" in the locker room.

The song has become a signature theme for the goaltender; Leafs fans have frequently shown their appreciation for Woll on social media by changing the lyrics of the chorus from “you’re my wonderwall” to “you’re my Joseph Woll”. Woll first commented on the viral trend during Toronto’s second-round playoff run last year.

“Yeah. Kniesy was showing me that the other day,” Woll said with a laugh. “Yeah, it’s nice. It’s a nice little ring to it”.

‘Nice Little Ring To It’: Joseph Woll All Smiles Over ‘Wonderwall’ Remix Created By Maple Leafs Fans

Yes, he’s heard it.

The tribute wasn't limited to the locker room. Following the second period, Scotiabank Arena game operations played the track as the players headed to the room, and several fans could be heard singing the modified lyrics.

The Road Ahead

Woll’s performance on Tuesday capped off a dominant month, as he improved to 6-1-0 in December with a .926 save percentage. Maintaining his health is now critical to the Leafs' success, particularly with goaltender Anthony Stolarz sidelined by an upper-body injury with no set return date.

Given the team's busy upcoming schedule, finding opportunities for Woll to rest will be vital. Fortunately, Dennis Hildeby has proven capable of handling more starts down the stretch. While Toronto has found success recently—winning three of their last four games and picking up seven out of a possible eight points—they still face an uphill battle. Currently sitting sixth in the Atlantic Division, the Leafs must continue stringing wins together to climb out of their current hole and secure a playoff position.