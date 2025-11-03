William Nylander Returns And Other Lineup News Ahead Of Maple Leafs' Matchup Against Penguins, Where To Watch

After missing three of the last four games with a lower-body injury, William Nylander returns to the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup on Monday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Good to go," Nylander said following Toronto's morning skate, where he skated on the second line with Easton Cowan and John Tavares.

Nylander picked up the injury on Oct. 24 against the Buffalo Sabres after a Jason Zucker cross-check. Since then, he has appeared in one game, versus the Calgary Flames on Oct. 28, where he picked up an assist on Matthew Knies' second-period goal.

"The rest was, I think, pretty huge for (the injury), so it was good," Nylander said.

Fellow Swede and Penguins defenseman Erik Karlsson learned that Nylander was returning to the lineup following their morning skate. "That sucks," he laughed.

Cowan stays put with Tavares after notching his first NHL goal in Philadelphia. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube applauded Cowan for his speed, playmaking, and chemistry with Tavares, which is ultimately why the 20-year-old is staying in the top six.

And, now, on Toronto's top power play unit.

"A lot of times, you got to be able to make these plays, and (Cowan) really does see those plays," Berube said. "Like, in the bumper, going to the goal line, little rotation stuff, so hopefully that can trigger something and get some better looks in tighter."

Also remaining in the top six is Nick Robertson, who has goals in back-to-back games. He has four points in those games while playing alongside Auston Matthews and, during Saturday's game, Matthew Knies.

Matthews could be finding his stride, too, after a slower start to the year. His goal against the Flyers looked like the Matthews of old, who can fire a shot from almost anywhere within the offensive zone with the chance of it going in. He has six goals and nine points in 12 games.

The bottom six remained the same as they were rolled out on Saturday evening, but Berube noted that the forward lines could likely change as Bobby McMann was on the outside looking in during Monday's skate.

"Bobby McMann is not out," Berube said. "I got decisions to make tonight at game time."

Scott Laughton and Steven Lorentz, who are both working their way back from injury, were also on the ice for Toronto's morning skate.

With Chris Tanev now on Toronto's injured reserve list on Sunday after leaving on a stretcher during Saturday's game, the Maple Leafs recalled Dakota Mermis from the Toronto Marlies. He'll be the healthy scratch on defense as Philippe Myers moves up into the lineup with Tanev's injury.

Myers skated alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the team's third pair. Myers has played four games with Toronto this season, while Tanev was previously out with a concussion. Berube hopes his team can weather the storm with one of their best defensemen out of the lineup.

"It's a challenge for sure because he does a lot, we all know that. But Myers is coming in and he's done a good job with us when he's come in. He's been a very good d-man for us in those situations for the most part. We know what we're getting from him. So I think it is what it is. There's injuries in the game and you got to move on and next guy up, let's go."

Where to Watch

In Canada, you can find Monday's matchup against the Penguins on Prime. In the United States, the game will be streamed on NHL Network. The rest of the world can catch the game on DAZN.

Latest stories:

'It's Reassuring Knowing I'm Capable Of That': Maybe It’s Time to End the Nick Robertson Trade Talk — Maple Leafs Winger Thriving On Top Line

'What A Feeling, Especially For Your Hometown Team': Maple Leafs' Easton Cowan Pots First NHL Goal Against Flyers

Report: David Kämpf ‘Frustrated’ With Maple Leafs Situation, Takes Break From Marlies