Maple Leafs Provide Encouraging Update On Chris Tanev After Participating In Morning Skate

The Toronto Maple Leafs could be getting one of their top defensemen back not too far down the road.

On Saturday, Chris Tanev and Marshall Rifai skated with the team for the first time since picking up injuries earlier this season. Both had been on the ice many times before, but never in a full skate setting.

Rifai underwent wrist surgery in late September after suffering an injury in a preseason game against the Montreal Canadiens. Tanev was taken off on a stretcher in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 1 after taking an awkward hit from Matvei Michkov.

It's the second time this season that Tanev has dealt with an upper-body injury. But he could be turning a corner soon by participating in Toronto's morning skate ahead of their matchup on Saturday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

"It was great to see both of them out there," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Saturday morning. "(Tanev) will get looked at this week. Hopefully it's good news, and he can get more involved here."

As of late, the Maple Leafs have gotten strong efforts from their depth defensemen, including Troy Stecher, who Toronto claimed off waivers on Nov. 15 from the Edmonton Oilers. The 31-year-old puck-moving defenseman has one goal and four points in eight games with the Maple Leafs.

Toronto has also had Philippe Myers and Dakota Mermis step in at times, with Myers getting more of the minutes recently while playing alongside Simon Benoit on the team's bottom pair.

The Maple Leafs just returned home from a five-game road trip, winning all but one game. They're a team that's feeling good — and getting healthy — amid what could be the most important time of the year.

"We have to be motivated. We have to be desperate. It's not the ideal spot to be in. But that's where we're at," said Morgan Rielly on Saturday.

"We're looking at it like a great opportunity for us. It's been a good week or so. I think that trip was a good opportunity for us to kind of prove to ourselves that we can play a brand of hockey that can win games and we can be proud of. And so, again, we'll look to build on the game tonight."

Puck drop against the Canadiens is set for shortly after 7:00 p.m. ET.

