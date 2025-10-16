Maple Leafs Reportedly Talking to Clubs About Possibly Trading Nick Robertson

Could Nick Robertson be on the move? Reports suggest the Toronto Maple Leafs are currently exploring trade interest in the American forward.

Trade speculation surrounding Robertson is constant, but the chatter has heated up just days into the season, even as the player has taken part in all four regular-season games for the Leafs. On the Tuesday edition of TSN’s Insider Trading, Darren Dreger reported that talks have heated up again.

“The 24-year-old finds himself one more time in a very familiar spot with the Toronto Maple Leafs, and he’s hoping for a larger role, opportunity in the National Hockey League," Dreger said. “He’s pushing 160 NHL games. I know that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving has recently talked with clubs that may have some interest in Nick Robertson. Given the depth that the Maple Leafs have, it’s a tough spot for Robertson. So maybe it’s time to give him a fresh start somewhere else".

<a href="https://thehockeynews.com/nhl/toronto-maple-leafs/latest-news/steven-lorentz-exits-maple-leafs-game-against-red-wings-with-apparent-injury">Steven Lorentz</a> could be back in the Toronto Maple Leafs' lineup sooner rather than later.

Robertson appeared to be one of the forwards on the outside looking in at training camp, but an injury to Scott Laughton opened the door for the forward. With Easton Cowan also playing in the final two games, Robertson remained in the lineup following an upper-body injury to Steven Lorentz.

But with Lorentz’s injury fairly minor and the player skating again, and Cowan effectively playing the first two games on Toronto’s top line with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies, Robertson may find himself a scratch again. That could be where Treliving is looking at the potential of extracting value elsewhere.

Robertson signed a one-year, $1.825 million contract this summer, narrowly avoiding arbitration. He requested a trade out of Toronto the year before, but signed a one-year deal with the team before training camp started. Robertson has one assist in four games this season.

