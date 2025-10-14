'He Always Has Good Feedback': Maple Leafs' Craig Berube Details What Conversations Are Like With William Nylander

If there's anyone on the Toronto Maple Leafs who can come out on the good side of adversity, it's William Nylander.

The 29-year-old has four points in his first three games, which, to some, is a good sign. However, his play hasn't been up to the standard it usually is. Despite clipping at over a point per game, Nylander's expected goals sit at 42.68 percent, the sixth-lowest among Maple Leafs, according to NaturalStatTrick.com.

Aside from his empty-net goal in the club's season-opening win against the Montreal Canadiens, Nylander hasn't scored for Toronto yet. One of his three assists also came on an empty-netter in that game.

"We need him to obviously score goals, right? That's what he does, but more to his game than that. It's not just on all Willy. It's just, like I said, our guys got to put the puck in the net," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Tuesday morning, ahead of their game against the Nashville Predators.

"So that's the side of it that I'm looking at when I talked last night. But it's not all on Willy, it's on all our guys that we depend on the score goals."

Following Toronto's 3-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday, Berube admitted that he'd like more offense from his second line. Although he briefly mentioned John Tavares, the Maple Leafs' coach preached for Nylander to shoot the puck more.

In three games, the forward has just three shots.

What has Tavares learned about Nylander when Berube pushes him?

"Well, I've always said, that's why I think Willy does tremendously well in this market. I think, (Nylander), more than anyone, will look himself in the mirror, knows maybe that he can do more, he can play better," Tavares said.

"He's one of the best in the league. We're very lucky to have him. We know what he's capable of and his ability to respond, not only when he's challenged from whether it's anyone within our locker room, coaching staff, but just himself and the expectations he has for him, and the standards he set and how great he wants to be night to night, so he responds really well."

What's good about Berube and Nylander's relationship is that the door's always open for discussion. When Berube wants Nylander to play better, he'll let him know. And vice versa when Nylander wants more playing time.

There's always an open line of communication, which can be a positive thing between a coach and one of the NHL's most skilled players.

"I mean, he always has good feedback to be honest with you. He sees things that maybe I don't see that he talks about and where he's at mentally and puck touches and stuff like that," Berube added.

"These guys need to puck in their hands. They want to have the puck, and sometimes they're not getting in enough, so they're not feeling like they're into the game. So those are the types of conversations we have most of the time, just different things like that. They're good (conversations), though.

"I see his perspective where he's coming from that maybe I don't see. I'm not in his head, and what he's feeling and what I'm feeling and what I'm seeing. So I think they're good conversations. It's really good feedback for me, and I just want him to hear me and what I think."

With no lineup changes ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Predators, Nylander will line up again alongside John Tavares and new linemate Matias Maccelli. There's hope that, with a bit of rest following their Monday afternoon game, Toronto's top players can return to the scoresheet in a big way.

