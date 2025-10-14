'I Remember Being In That Same Position': Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo Shares Funny Story About Easton Cowan's Early Days In NHL

Easton Cowan is enjoying life up in the NHL with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The 20-year-old made his NHL debut on Monday against the Detroit Red Wings, playing alongside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies on Toronto's top line. Cowan finished with one shot, three hits, and 14:05 of ice time.

With any young prospect, whether they begin in the AHL or come straight in from junior, there's always a couple of eye-opening experiences about NHL life, which make the veterans chuckle a little bit.

Brandon Carlo, who's been in the league for what's now 10 seasons, got a front row seat to Cowan's first few days of being up with the Maple Leafs.

"It's been great. It's fun for me being around young guys. I still feel like a young guy myself, but at times when you get to talk to younger guys, especially like him, he brings a lot of energy each and every day. He's got a smile on his face," Carlo said on Tuesday morning.

"We went to dinner the other night and he was just having a great time enjoying the meal. It was pretty funny because there was a lot of things where he was like, 'I've never had this before', 'I've never had this before', and I remember being in that same position.

"It's great to see the game through young guys again and something we can all feed off of that energy."

As Easton Cowan skated onto the ice ahead of his NHL debut , the crowd started cheering. Within all the noise, a song blared inside Scotiabank Arena: "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)".

What was on the menu that Cowan was saying he'd never had before?

"I think it was like the tuna tartar or something like that," Carlo smiled. "One of those meals that I didn't grow up having in Colorado by any means. I guess you can get used to it a little bit, but I think he liked it."

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube opted to stick with the same lineup ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Nashville Predators. Cowan will remain alongside Knies and Matthews after earning more trust from the head coach in the loss to Detroit the day prior.

"I thought he had a great game. He made a lot of good plays with the puck," Berube said on Monday. "I just thought five-foot plays all over the ice. He made a lot of them, too. He was very good on the forecheck. He's got a great hockey IQ, that's the bottom line."

