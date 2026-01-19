Maple Leafs Reveal Groin Injury For William Nylander, Could He Miss The Olympics?

William Nylander will miss yet another game when the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Minnesota Wild on Monday. Although there isn't a clear timeline for the Swedish superstar to return, the issue is severe enough that the player hasn't been able to take the ice.
Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube revealed that Nylander is dealing with a groin injury. It is the same issue that kept Toronto's leading scorer on the shelf for six games earlier this season.
"I don't know how long the timeline will be for him," Berube said. "When he feels good enough to get on the ice and he goes out there and skates and it feels good, then I expect him to be back fairly quick then. But until then, I'm not sure when he's going to be on the ice."
When Nylander initially suffered the injury, the forward was often on the ice before his teammates, working through the ailment. Given that isn't happening this time, it suggests the ailment could either be worse than before or that the club is being cautious to make sure this doesn't become a lingering problem.
Naturally, this issue raises questions regarding whether Nylander will be healthy enough to compete for Sweden at the Olympics in early February. Granted, the tournament is weeks away; however, does it make sense for him to push it and risk further injury? We're not there yet, but it is certainly something to keep an eye on as the Leafs deal with a grueling schedule ahead of the best-on-best tournament.
The Leafs have had little practice time given the condensed schedule. However, if Nylander heals in time, it sounds like the coaching staff would be willing to play him immediately. "If Willy comes to me and says he's reason to go, and he hasn't practiced for a few days, I'm going to say, 'well, that's okay.' He can go play. I mean, it depends on the situation," Berube explained.
Nylander's absence leaves a significant hole in the lineup. He logged only 2:17 of ice time against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday before leaving the game with the injury. Berube didn't confirm when the injury took place, but you could see Nylander's skate buckle as he celebrated his goal.
Even in that short time, Nylander scored a goal and added an assist. In 31 games this season, he has recorded 17 goals and 31 assists, serving as a vital part of the club's offense.