Maple Leafs Reveal Lineup For Second Pre-Season Game Against Senators

Toronto Maple Leafs hockey is back inside Scotiabank Arena.

The Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators will face each other again after playing on Sunday afternoon. Toronto's 'B' squad defeated Ottawa's main group 4-3, with goals from Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, William Villeneuve, and Matthew Barbolini.

Tuesday night's game between the two teams will feature more of a regular Maple Leafs lineup. We'll get our first in-game look at Matias Maccelli with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies. The second line of Bobby McMann, John Tavares, and William Nylander will also play.

Newcomer Dakota Joshua will play alongside Luke Haymes and Robertson, who are each getting their second taste of pre-season action. Cowan is back in the lineup, too, playing on a line with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton.

Morgan Rielly, Brandon Carlo, Jake McCabe, Chris Tanev, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson will make their pre-season debuts. Ben Danford gets another look on the team's back-end after a strong showing with the Maple Leafs on Sunday afternoon.

Dennis Hildeby is expected to start for Toronto. It'll be his first taste of game action after Artur Akhtyamov (who's set to back up Hildeby) and Vyacheslav Peksa split the net during Sunday's win in Ottawa.

The Senators appear to be icing a 'B' lineup against Toronto for Tuesday night. Dylan Cozens, Arthur Kaliyev, and Fabian Zetterlund, plus Nick Cousins, Shane Pinto, and Michael Amadio, make up Ottawa's top six. Jake Sanderson and Carter Yakemchuk are the top defense pairing.

Despite Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stutzle, Ridly Greig, Drake Batherson, and Jordan Spence appearing on the ice after Ottawa's line rushes, they likely won't be in the lineup in Toronto, according to TSN's Claire Hanna.

Puck drop is scheduled for just after 7:00 p.m. inside Scotiabank Arena. You can watch the game on TSN4 in the Maple Leafs region and TSN5 in the Senators' region.

