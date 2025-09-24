Maple Leafs See Big Growth In Easton Cowan As Craig Berube Praises His Simplified Game

Has Easton Cowan done enough through two preseason games to warrant serious consideration for the club’s opening lineup? While it may be too early to judge, Toronto Maple Leafs top prospect is making a strong case by doing all the right things.

In Toronto’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, Cowan picked up an assist on the power play and had four shots on goal. Although it was only Cowan’s second preseason game, he played with most of Toronto’s projected opening-night lineup for the first time.

So, what did the team think of his performance?Head coach Craig Berube was impressed.

“I liked Easton's game. He did a lot of good things. He was physical, he played direct, got some opportunities on net. Overall, I liked his game,” Berube said.

Before training camp began, Cowan put an emphasis on the defensive side of his game. The way he plays without the puck could play a major factor in determining where he might fit in the lineup. This was especially true on Tuesday, as he played on Toronto’s fourth line with Steven Lorentz and Scott Laughton.

Berube spoke with Cowan about what it will take to become a regular, emphasizing the need for a simplified game.

“He has abilities out there with making plays and things like that, which he showed me tonight. But, were they the right plays at the right time, which is important,” Berube said. “I thought that he played direct all game and he worked and hounded, back checked, did a lot of good things.”

Cowan also demonstrated his play-making ability on Toronto’s second power-play unit, finding Bobby McMann for the team's second goal.

“I think he's really good at moving the puck, seeing the ice really well,” McMann said of Cowan. “He's able to find guys coming in late. I think he's really good at that, so a strong game for him.”

Toronto’s first-round pick (28th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Cowan added some weight this summer with the goal of trying to make the Maple Leafs.

Before Tuesday’s game, Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies was asked who impressed and surprised him the most throughout camp and pointed to Cowan.

“He's grown as a player, person. I think he's gotten a lot better, a lot faster, and it's fun to see,” Knies said. “I think he's just gotten a lot more comfortable with the guys. He definitely talks a little more, and that's good. That's a good thing. He’s a little bit more comfortable off the ice, and I'm happy for that.”

With four more preseason games, Cowan is sure to get more looks before the club has to make a decision on if he will start with the Maple Leafs or with the Toronto Marlies.

