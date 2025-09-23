Maple Leafs Provide Update On Playing Status Of Max Domi, Simon Benoit and Nicolas Roy

As the Toronto Maple Leafs prepare for their second game of the preseason, there remain question marks about a few key players in their lineup.

Max Domi has participated in just one skate during the team's camp after beginning the year away from the main groups. The 30-year-old returned to full practice on Sunday with the non-playing group, but departed early alongside Nicolas Roy, who's also dealt with an injury in camp.

Domi and Roy skated together on a line with Dakota Joshua at practice on Sunday. Joshua will make his pre-season debut on Tuesday against the Ottawa Senators. Roy and Domi won't be in Toronto's lineup just yet.

Domi was away from the team on Tuesday as it was his grandfather's funeral. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family," Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said.

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Joseph Woll is taking a leave of absence from the team to attend to a personal family member, the team announced on Tuesday morning.

Roy, on the other hand, was on the ice Tuesday with the non-playing group and skated alongside Travis Boyd and Calle Jarnkrok. He's feeling good after a few days off the ice last week and is eager to get into game action.

"Just a little tweak, I guess. Start of the season, sometimes it happens, but nothing major. Feeling good now, so just excited to get out there," Roy added. "New team, I want to show what I can do, play with these guys. So looking forward to it."

Simon Benoit was among the other players dealing with an injury at the start of camp. The 27-year-old participated in the two days of on-ice sessions before going down with an upper-body injury.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube didn't provide much about Benoit's status after practice on Tuesday, other than saying he's not too worried about the defenseman.

"I don't think it's serious. I don't. I don't believe it's serious," Berube said. "But he's still not available to be on the ice yet, so just go to see how it goes."

Benoit played a majority of last season alongside Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the team's third pairing. He tallied one goal and nine assists in 78 games, while averaging 16:33 of ice time.

