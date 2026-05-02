Maple Leafs’ Star Matthew Knies Goes Nuts Following Raptors’ Dramatic Win To Stay Alive In The NBA Playoffs

Then came the sequence that will be remembered for a while. After Raptors point guard Jamal Shead missed one of two free throws, the Raptors managed to pull within one point with 10.9 seconds remaining. That set the stage for RJ Barrett, who fielded the ball and heaved a desperation three-pointer from well beyond the arc. The shot looked like a prayer that wasn’t going to be answered. The ball caromed off the back of the rim, rocketed straight up into the air, and then dropped back down through the net, giving the Raptors a stunning one-point lead with just 1.2 seconds remaining on the clock.