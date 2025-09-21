Maple Leafs Trim Training Camp Roster To 67 Players Following First Round Of Cuts

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their first round of cuts at training camp, the club announced on Saturday.

Defenseman, Rylan Fellinger (Flint) and Nathan Mayes (Spokane) along with forwards Tyler Hopkins (Kingston), Harry Nansi (Owen Sound), Matthew Hlacar (Kitchener) and Sam McCue (Brantford) were all sent back to Junior clubs.

All six players took part in Toronto's rookie showcase tournament last week in Montreal and there were no real surprises except for maybe that the cuts happened as early as they did.

The Leafs have 67 players remaining at their camp.

FORWARDS (44)

Baddock, Brandon - #48, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vermilion, AB, DATE: 03/29/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Rockford (AHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Barbolini, Matthew - #68, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Williamsville, NY, DATE: 06/01/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Boyd, Travis - #72, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 184, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Hopkins, MN, DATE: 09/14/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL) / lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Cowan, Easton - #53, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Mount Brydges, ON, DATE: 05/20/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 1 (28th)

Domi, Max - #11, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Winnipeg, MB, DATE: 03/02/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Fontaine, Gunnarwolfe - #87, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Providence, RI, DATE: 09/16/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Ohio State (NCAA)/lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Grainger, Luke - #94, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 181, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 09/03/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (AHL)/Wichita (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Groulx, Bo - #29, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Rouen, France, DATE: 02/06/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Hartford (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Haymes, Luke - #43, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 202, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Ottawa, ON, DATE: 07/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Dartmouth (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Holinka, Miroslav - #98, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kromeriz, Czechia, DATE: 11/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Edmonton (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)

Järnkrok, Calle - #19, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 193, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Gävle, Sweden, DATE: 09/25/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Johnson. Reese - #65, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 205, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Regina, SK, DATE: 07/10/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL)/lowa (AHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Johnstone, Marc - #57, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 192, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cranford, NJ, DATE: 06/19/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Joshua, Dakota - #81, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 218, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dearborn, MI, DATE: 05/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vancouver (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with VAN

Kämpf, David - #64, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Chomutov, Czechia, DATE: 01/12/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

King, Ben - #66, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 202, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: VernonBC, DATE: 05/15/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Manitoba (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Kirwan, Ryan - #45, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 216, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: DeWitt, NY, DATE: 02/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Arizona State (NCAA) / Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Knies, Matthew - #23, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 232, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix, AZ, DATE: 10/17/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)

Kressler, Braeden - #86, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 186, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 01/05/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021, Free Agent Signing

Laughton, Scott - #24, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 05/30/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Philadelphia (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with PHI

Lettieri, Vinni - #71, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Excelsior, MN, DATE: 02/06/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Providence (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Lorentz, Steven - #18, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 04/13/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Maccelli, Matias - #63, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Turku, FIN, DATE: 10/14/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Utah (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with UTA

Matthews, Auston - #34, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: San Ramon, CA, DATE: 09/17/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)

McMann, Bobby - #74, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wainwright, AB, DATE: 06/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing

Nylander, Alexander - #92, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 03/02/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Nylander, William - #88, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 05/01/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)

Paré, Cédric - #56, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Levis, QC, DATE: 01/24/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Pezzetta, Michael - #61, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 222, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 03/13/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Montréal (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Quillan, Jacob - #26, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dartmouth, NS, DATE: 02/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Rhéaume, Nick - #46, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 05/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Northeastern (NCAA), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Robertson, Nicholas - #89, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 180, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Pasadena, CA, DATE: 09/11/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2019 NHL Draft, Round 2 (53rd)

Roy, Nicolas - #55, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Amos, QC, DATE: 02/05/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vegas (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with Vegas

Shaw, Logan - #15, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 213, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Glace Bay, NS, DATE: 10/05/92, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Sim, Landon - #42, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 07/17/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Sikic, Marko - #90, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 199, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 03/24/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Stevens, Sam - #47, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 04/27/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Tavares, John - #91, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 09/20/90, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2018, Free Agent Signing

Tverberg, Ryan - #77, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Richmond Hill, ON, DATE: 01/30/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)

Valis, Borya - #39, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Los Angeles, CA, DATE: 04/08/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Prince George (WHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

DEFENCEMEN (23)

Benoit, Simon - #2, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Laval, QC, DATE: 09/19/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Benning, Matt - #33, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 220, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Edmonton, AB, DATE: 05/25/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with SJS

Carlo, Brandon - #25, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 227, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, CO, DATE: 11/26/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with BOS

Chadwick, Noah - #58, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Saskatoon, SK, DATE: 05/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Lethbridge (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Conrad, Owen - #32, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 03/10/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlottetown (QMJHL), ACQUIRED: Amateur Tryout

Danford, Ben - #38, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Madoc, ON, DATE: 02/06/06, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Oshawa (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st)

Ekman-Larsson, Oliver - #95, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Karlskrona, Sweden, DATE: 07/17/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

McCabe, Jake - #22, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Eau Claire, WI, DATE: 10/12/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Trade with CHI

McCleary, Ryan - #62, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Swift Current, SK, DATE: 09/09/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Mermis, Dakota - #36, POS: D, HT: 6-0, WT: 197, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Alton, IL, DATE: 01/05/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL) / Utah (NHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Claimed off waivers from UTA

Myers, Philippe - #51, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 221, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Moncton, NB, DATE: 01/25/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Parsons, Rhett - #85, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 222, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cremona, AB, DATE: 08/10/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Prokop, John - #37, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wausau, WI, DATE: 05/13/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Union (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Rielly, Morgan - #44, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vancouver, BC, DATE: 03/09/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)

Rifai, Marshall - #83, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Beaconsfield, QC, DATE: 03/16/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing

Sharpe, Chas - #97, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Orillia, ON, DATE: 11/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Smith, Blake - #59, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oshawa, ON, DATE: 10/05/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Flint (OHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing

Tanev, Chris - #8, POS: D, HT: 6-2.5, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Toronto, ON, DATE: 12/20/89, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with DAL

Thrun, Henry - #3, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Southborough, MA, DATE: 03/12/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with San Jose

Villeneuve, William - #76, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 03/20/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)

Webber, Cade - #52, POS: D, HT: 6-6, WT: 220, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Meadville, PA, DATE: 01/05/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with CAR

GOALTENDERS (6)

Appleby, Ken - #80, POS: G, HT: 6-5, WT: 224, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: North Bay, ON, DATE: 04/10/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlotte (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract

Akhtyamov, Artur - #70, POS: G, HT: 6-2, WT: 176, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kazan, Russia, DATE: 10/31/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th)

Hildeby, Dennis - #35, POS: G, HT: 6-7, WT: 231, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Järfälla, Sweden, DATE: 08/19/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2022 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)

Peksa, Vyacheslav - #50, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Magnitogorsk, Russia, DATE: 08/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)

Stolarz, Anthony - #41, POS: G, HT: 6-6, WT: 248, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Edison, NJ, DATE: 01/20/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing

Woll, Joseph - #60, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 212, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dardenne Prairie, MO, DATE: 07/12/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 3 (62nd)

