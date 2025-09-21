Maple Leafs Trim Training Camp Roster To 67 Players Following First Round Of Cuts

The Toronto Maple Leafs have made their first round of cuts at training camp, the club announced on Saturday.
Defenseman, Rylan Fellinger (Flint) and Nathan Mayes (Spokane) along with forwards Tyler Hopkins (Kingston), Harry Nansi (Owen Sound), Matthew Hlacar (Kitchener) and Sam McCue (Brantford) were all sent back to Junior clubs.
All six players took part in Toronto's rookie showcase tournament last week in Montreal and there were no real surprises except for maybe that the cuts happened as early as they did.
The Leafs have 67 players remaining at their camp.
FORWARDS (44)
- Baddock, Brandon - #48, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vermilion, AB, DATE: 03/29/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Rockford (AHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Barbolini, Matthew - #68, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Williamsville, NY, DATE: 06/01/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Boyd, Travis - #72, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 184, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Hopkins, MN, DATE: 09/14/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL) / lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Cowan, Easton - #53, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Mount Brydges, ON, DATE: 05/20/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 1 (28th)
- Domi, Max - #11, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Winnipeg, MB, DATE: 03/02/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing
- Fontaine, Gunnarwolfe - #87, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Providence, RI, DATE: 09/16/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Ohio State (NCAA)/lowa (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Grainger, Luke - #94, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 181, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 09/03/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (AHL)/Wichita (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Groulx, Bo - #29, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Rouen, France, DATE: 02/06/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Hartford (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Haymes, Luke - #43, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 202, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Ottawa, ON, DATE: 07/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Dartmouth (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Holinka, Miroslav - #98, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kromeriz, Czechia, DATE: 11/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Edmonton (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 5 (151st)
- Järnkrok, Calle - #19, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 193, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Gävle, Sweden, DATE: 09/25/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing
- Johnson. Reese - #65, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 205, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Regina, SK, DATE: 07/10/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Minnesota (NHL)/lowa (AHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Johnstone, Marc - #57, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 192, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cranford, NJ, DATE: 06/19/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Joshua, Dakota - #81, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 218, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dearborn, MI, DATE: 05/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vancouver (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with VAN
- Kämpf, David - #64, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 198, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Chomutov, Czechia, DATE: 01/12/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- King, Ben - #66, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 202, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: VernonBC, DATE: 05/15/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Manitoba (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Kirwan, Ryan - #45, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 216, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: DeWitt, NY, DATE: 02/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Arizona State (NCAA) / Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Knies, Matthew - #23, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 232, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Phoenix, AZ, DATE: 10/17/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 2 (57th)
- Kressler, Braeden - #86, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 186, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 01/05/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021, Free Agent Signing
- Laughton, Scott - #24, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 05/30/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Philadelphia (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with PHI
- Lettieri, Vinni - #71, POS: F, HT: 5-10, WT: 188, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Excelsior, MN, DATE: 02/06/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Providence (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Lorentz, Steven - #18, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 04/13/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing
- Maccelli, Matias - #63, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Turku, FIN, DATE: 10/14/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Utah (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with UTA
- Matthews, Auston - #34, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: San Ramon, CA, DATE: 09/17/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 1 (1st)
- McMann, Bobby - #74, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wainwright, AB, DATE: 06/15/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2022, Free Agent Signing
- Nylander, Alexander - #92, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 03/02/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Nylander, William - #88, POS: F, HT: 6-0, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Calgary, AB, DATE: 05/01/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2014 NHL Draft, Round 1 (8th)
- Paré, Cédric - #56, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 215, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Levis, QC, DATE: 01/24/99, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Pezzetta, Michael - #61, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 222, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 03/13/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Montréal (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Quillan, Jacob - #26, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 204, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dartmouth, NS, DATE: 02/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing
- Rhéaume, Nick - #46, POS: F, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 05/02/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Northeastern (NCAA), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Robertson, Nicholas - #89, POS: F, HT: 5-9, WT: 180, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Pasadena, CA, DATE: 09/11/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2019 NHL Draft, Round 2 (53rd)
- Roy, Nicolas - #55, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Amos, QC, DATE: 02/05/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Vegas (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with Vegas
- Shaw, Logan - #15, POS: F, HT: 6-4, WT: 213, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Glace Bay, NS, DATE: 10/05/92, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Sim, Landon - #42, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 07/17/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): London (OHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Sikic, Marko - #90, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 199, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Kitchener, ON, DATE: 03/24/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Stevens, Sam - #47, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Montréal, QC, DATE: 04/27/00, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Tavares, John - #91, POS: F, HT: 6-1, WT: 217, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oakville, ON, DATE: 09/20/90, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2018, Free Agent Signing
- Tverberg, Ryan - #77, POS: F, HT: 5-11, WT: 187, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Richmond Hill, ON, DATE: 01/30/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 7 (213th)
- Valis, Borya - #39, POS: F, HT: 6-2, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Los Angeles, CA, DATE: 04/08/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Prince George (WHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
DEFENCEMEN (23)
- Benoit, Simon - #2, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Laval, QC, DATE: 09/19/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing
- Benning, Matt - #33, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 220, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Edmonton, AB, DATE: 05/25/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with SJS
- Carlo, Brandon - #25, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 227, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Colorado Springs, CO, DATE: 11/26/96, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Boston (NHL)/Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with BOS
- Chadwick, Noah - #58, POS: D, HT: 6-4, WT: 208, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Saskatoon, SK, DATE: 05/10/05, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Lethbridge (WHL), ACQUIRED: 2023 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)
- Conrad, Owen - #32, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: New Glasgow, NS, DATE: 03/10/07, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlottetown (QMJHL), ACQUIRED: Amateur Tryout
- Danford, Ben - #38, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Madoc, ON, DATE: 02/06/06, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Oshawa (OHL), ACQUIRED: 2024 NHL Draft, Round 1 (31st)
- Ekman-Larsson, Oliver - #95, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 190, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Karlskrona, Sweden, DATE: 07/17/91, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing
- McCabe, Jake - #22, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 210, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Eau Claire, WI, DATE: 10/12/93, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Trade with CHI
- McCleary, Ryan - #62, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Swift Current, SK, DATE: 09/09/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Mermis, Dakota - #36, POS: D, HT: 6-0, WT: 197, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Alton, IL, DATE: 01/05/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL) / Utah (NHL)/ Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Claimed off waivers from UTA
- Myers, Philippe - #51, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 221, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Moncton, NB, DATE: 01/25/97, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing
- Parsons, Rhett - #85, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 222, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Cremona, AB, DATE: 08/10/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Prokop, John - #37, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 195, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Wausau, WI, DATE: 05/13/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Union (NCAA)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Rielly, Morgan - #44, POS: D, HT: 6-1, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Vancouver, BC, DATE: 03/09/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2012 NHL Draft, Round 1 (5th)
- Rifai, Marshall - #83, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Beaconsfield, QC, DATE: 03/16/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2023, Free Agent Signing
- Sharpe, Chas - #97, POS: D, HT: 6-3, WT: 204, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Orillia, ON, DATE: 11/28/03, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Smith, Blake - #59, POS: D, HT: 6-5, WT: 219, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Oshawa, ON, DATE: 10/05/04, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Flint (OHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Free Agent Signing
- Tanev, Chris - #8, POS: D, HT: 6-2.5, WT: 200, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Toronto, ON, DATE: 12/20/89, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with DAL
- Thrun, Henry - #3, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 211, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Southborough, MA, DATE: 03/12/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): San Jose (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2025, Trade with San Jose
- Villeneuve, William - #76, POS: D, HT: 6-2, WT: 197, S: R, BIRTHPLACE: Sherbrooke, QC, DATE: 03/20/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)
- Webber, Cade - #52, POS: D, HT: 6-6, WT: 220, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Meadville, PA, DATE: 01/05/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Trade with CAR
GOALTENDERS (6)
- Appleby, Ken - #80, POS: G, HT: 6-5, WT: 224, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: North Bay, ON, DATE: 04/10/95, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Charlotte (AHL), ACQUIRED: AHL Contract
- Akhtyamov, Artur - #70, POS: G, HT: 6-2, WT: 176, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Kazan, Russia, DATE: 10/31/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2020 NHL Draft, Round 4 (106th)
- Hildeby, Dennis - #35, POS: G, HT: 6-7, WT: 231, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Järfälla, Sweden, DATE: 08/19/01, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL)/Toronto (AHL), ACQUIRED: 2022 NHL Draft, Round 4 (122nd)
- Peksa, Vyacheslav - #50, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 194, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Magnitogorsk, Russia, DATE: 08/27/02, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (AHL)/Cincinnati (ECHL), ACQUIRED: 2021 NHL Draft, Round 6 (185th)
- Stolarz, Anthony - #41, POS: G, HT: 6-6, WT: 248, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Edison, NJ, DATE: 01/20/94, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2024, Free Agent Signing
- Woll, Joseph - #60, POS: G, HT: 6-3, WT: 212, S: L, BIRTHPLACE: Dardenne Prairie, MO, DATE: 07/12/98, 2024-25 CLUB(S): Toronto (NHL), ACQUIRED: 2016 NHL Draft, Round 3 (62nd)
