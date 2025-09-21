Maple Leafs' Nick Robertson Credits John Tavares For Lessons On Recovery

Nick Robertson had a standout performance in the Toronto Maple Leafs’ first scrimmage on Saturday, scoring the only two goals of the session. While it may have been just a scrimmage, this kind of success is a welcome boost for the 24-year-old, who is fighting to earn a consistent spot in the lineup.

“It was good just to kind of break off the rust before preseason starts,” Robertson said on Saturday.

Robertson, who has struggled with a series of injuries early in his career, recently came to terms with the Maple Leafs on a one-year, $1.825 million contract after filing for arbitration. As he works to improve on a season where he played a career-high 69 games and registered a career-high 15 goals, he credits veteran forward John Tavares as a key mentor. Robertson explained that he has taken a page from Tavares’s book on how to keep his body in top form after putting in the work.

“I think I've learned a lot from him since I got into the league,” Robertson said. “It's his preparation—how to take care of his body, take care of his mind—and he’s the one guy I look forward to picking his brain every time I see him.”

That type of mental preparation probably served Robertson well, given he requested a trade out of Toronto last summer. He ultimately signed a one-year deal for last season and is happy to bet on himself with yet another one-year contract.

Tavares, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday, has long been known for his dedication to physical and mental care. This emphasis on recovery has been especially helpful for Robertson.

“I think it’s just the recovery aspect of it,” Robertson said. “When I struggle with some injury problems, I really take note of how to recover my body and find the right tools, and he’s definitely helped me withith that.”

