Maple Leafs' Troy Stecher Motivated To Face Former Oilers Teammates, Calls Facing Connor McDavid 'Biggest Test As Individual Player'

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher will walk into Scotiabank Arena on Saturday night with "extra motivation" as his former team, the Edmonton Oilers, roll into town.

It's been a rollercoaster of a season — and career for that matter — for the 31-year-old, who entered the league as an undrafted defenseman in 2016 with the Vancouver Canucks. Since then, Stecher has played for seven teams, including the Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Oilers, and now, the Maple Leafs.

Earlier this season, Stecher was waived by the Oilers to have room for a couple of their younger defensemen. The Maple Leafs, who were (and still are) dealing with numerous injuries on their back-end, claimed Stecher in hopes that he could help stabilize their defense core.

Stecher has since played 11 games for the Maple Leafs, tallying four points and averaging over 20 minutes of ice time, playing alongside Jake McCabe.

"Me and him have found some nice chemistry right off the get-go, so that's been nice," said McCabe on Saturday morning.

"He just goes about his business every day, like the veteran that he is. He's steady and skates well, moves the puck well. He's communicative in the room and on the ice. He's not afraid to raise his voice, which is, in my opinion, a real point of emphasis when you're comfortable with being able to use your voice in the room. It's been great, and we're super, super grateful to have him."

Throughout his time in the NHL, which has included trips to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals with the Oilers, Stecher has stayed true to who he is. He won't always be in the lineup, but when he is, the defenseman will give you everything he has.

"I've just tried to stay true to who I am. I think people are starting to realize it here," Stecher said ahead of the game against his former club.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid noticed the same thing during the two years Stecher spent in Edmonton.

"A great teammate. That's the biggest thing," McDavid said. "An unbelievable teammate. Does whatever is asked of him. It's been great to see him come here and have such a big role. And he's playing great."

Stecher added, "I kind of pride myself on having a good attitude and trying to work hard. I'm a believer in karma, and if you keep your mouth shut and you put your nose down and you go to the grindstone, I feel like odds are, most of the time, it's going to work out in your favor."

The Richmond, B.C., native admitted on Saturday morning that he's remained close with everyone on the Oilers, and there's not one specific player he's looking forward to playing against.

"There wasn’t one guy that I didn't get along with there," he said. "It was a tight-knit group, and I think that was evident by the production on the ice and the success that we had over the past two years."

Though if he did have to pick a former teammate, it would of course be the league's best player in McDavid.

"Tonight's probably my biggest test as an individual player, going up against 97. Hopefully know some of his tendencies where I can have some success tonight, but I'm sure he's going to get his look. Just fortunate for the opportunity, I guess, is what I would say."

It's not often veteran players like Stecher get this opportunity. Sure, half a year ago, he was battling with the Oilers in the Stanley Cup Finals, however, if Stecher had cleared waivers, he could still be in the AHL.

Toronto saw something in the defenseman, and thus far, it's worked out glowingly.

"I know what I'm going to get shift to shift," said Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube on Saturday.

"He skates and competes, and just makes the simple play with the puck for the most part. He's been pretty solid for us all around, moving pucks, defending, PK. Formed some real good chemistry with McCabe out there. They've been really good for us."

Stecher is set to play his 578th game in the NHL on Saturday, in what's been a long, winding road. Amidst it all, though, the defenseman has done his time and worked hard. Now, he's getting rewarded for it with the Maple Leafs.

"So far, I've been fortunate to have the success I've had here, playing with (McCabe), but you're only as good as your last game. So tonight's another important test," Stecher said.

"There's no complacency. You always strive to be the best you can, so I think that kind of goes into your question, where I just be true to myself and continue to do what I do."