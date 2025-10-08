Mark Giordano Joins Marlies As Coaching Advisor And Other Maple Leafs Hires To Hockey Ops Department

Mark Giordano has been seen around the Toronto Maple Leafs since early July, and he now has an official role with the hockey club.

The Maple Leafs announced a string of new hires on Wednesday, including the addition of Giordano. Toronto hired Steven Reinprecht and Eric Lacroix as pro scouts, Mikael Kotkaniemi as a European amateur scout, and Giordano as a coaching advisor with the Marlies.

Reinprecht is a former NHLer with over 650 games played, split between the Los Angeles Kings, Colorado Avalanche, Calgary Flames, Phoenix Coyotes, and Florida Panthers. He was the head coach of the Düsseldorfer EG of the DEL last season, and a development coach with the Avalanche from 2019 to 2024.

Lacroix is also a former NHLer of over 450 games, with the Maple Leafs, Kings, Avalanche, New York Rangers, and Ottawa Senators. His last stint in an NHL front office was as the VP of hockey operations with the Avalanche from 2009 to 2013.

Kotkaniemi has been a head coach and assistant throughout Finland since 2006. He was the bench boss of Liiga side Ässät for a year in 2018 and was actually the head coach of Finland's under-17 and under-18 teams from 2023 to 2025.

He's also the father of Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Giordano's hiring comes as no surprise after Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said in his season-opening media availability that an announcement on his addition would be forthcoming. The Norris Trophy-winning defenseman has yet to formally retire, but was around the Maple Leafs during development camp in the summer.

Giordano was also on the bench with the club during the Prospect Showdown in Montreal and has been on the ice with the Marlies' group of players since the start of training camp.

The 42-year-old spent parts of three seasons with Toronto, scoring nine goals and 45 points in 144 games. Giordano also played a role on the Maple Leafs during their first-round series win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2023.

'I Know What He Expects From Me': Why Maple Leafs' Sammy Blais Is Excited For Opportunity To Play Under Craig Berube Again

Sammy Blais is back playing with head coach Craig Berube.

In 1,148 games in the NHL, with the Calgary Flames, Seattle Kraken, and Maple Leafs, Giordano has 158 goals and 419 assists for 577 points.

Latest stories:

'We Should Wear Teams Down': Dakota Joshua And Other Off-Season Additions Make Maple Leafs NHL's Heaviest Team

Why Easton Cowan Won't Be In The Maple Leafs' Home-Opening Lineup Vs. Canadiens

Maple Leafs Set For Regular Season Opener Against Canadiens, Lineups, And Where To Watch