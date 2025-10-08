'We Should Wear Teams Down': Dakota Joshua And Other Off-Season Additions Make Maple Leafs NHL's Heaviest Team

The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't played a game in the regular season yet. But if there's anything we know about the team already, it's that they're the heaviest in the NHL.

Ahead of the opening of the regular season on Tuesday, the NHL released its annual 'By The Numbers' list, which features the average weight, height, and age, among other things, of all 32 teams in the league.

The Maple Leafs rank fifth (technically the third oldest) in the league for age (29.4 years old), only behind the Los Angeles Kings (29.7), Florida Panthers (29.7), Vegas Golden Knights (29.7), and Winnipeg Jets (29.8).

There are 21 teams tied for the highest average height (6-foot-2) in the league, including the Maple Leafs. The remaining 11 NHL teams — Montreal Canadiens, Buffalo Sabres, San Jose Sharks, Minnesota Wild, Detroit Red Wings, Utah Mammoth, Seattle Kraken, Edmonton Oilers, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Winnipeg Jets — each have an average height of 6-foot-1.

When it comes to weight, Toronto is two pounds heavier than the Boston Bruins, who sit in the second spot, with an average weight of 208 pounds. Dakota Joshua (218 pounds), whom the Maple Leafs acquired in an offseason trade, weighs the third-most on the team, only behind Steven Lorentz (219 pounds) and Matthew Knies (232 pounds).

Joshua believes that Toronto being heavier than the rest of the NHL can help grind away their opponents.

"If everyone's playing to their capability, we should wear teams down and grind the other teams down in a full 60-minute game if everyone's doing their job," Joshua said. "You've got to use it to your advantage and make sure you're using it the right way."

The Maple Leafs were also the heaviest team in the NHL last season, averaging a weight of 207 pounds. That means the team gained an average weight of three pounds over the offseason. Toronto was the fifth-oldest — with an average age of 28.8 years old — and tied with 12 other clubs for the tallest (6-foot-2) in the league last year.

