Maybe I Play Tomorrow, Maybe I Don’t': Maple Leafs Hope William Nylander Returns To Lineup And More From Practice

VOORHEES, N.J. — The Toronto Maple Leafs took part in a full practice at Flyers Training Center ahead of their Saturday contest against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xfinity Mobile Arena, and made some tweaks up front and on the back end.

William Nylander took part in the full session after he missed Toronto’s 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday. Nylander was feeling good after a couple of days off but his status isn’t clear for Saturday.

"He wants to play, but at the same time, he doesn't want to put himself in a bad situation either for himself or the team," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said of Nylander.



Nylander, who missed two of the club’s last three games with a lower-body injury, confirmed that the ailment stemmed from the cross-check he received from Buffalo Sabres forward Jason Zucker last week and has been forced to be patient while healing.

"It sucks, but I mean, there's nothing really I can do about it ," Nylander said. "It's just going to need to take some time. I don't know, maybe I play tomorrow, maybe I don't, so we'll see."

If Nylander does play, it looks like he will be back with Auston Matthews on the top line, but Matthew Knies was bumped back up onto the top line after a brief set of games on the second line.

Knies has four goals and 10 assists in 11 games this season.

Bobby McMann moved down to skate on a line with Matias Maccelli and John Tavares. Nick Robertson, who had been on the first line for games when Nylander has been out out, rotated on the top line as an extra.

Even if Nylander is able to go, there’s a good chance Robertson still plays. Calle Jarnkrok is fully healthy after recovering from a lower-body injury and skated regularly on the fourth line, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Robertson take Jarnkrok’s position on the fourth line.

Robertson has two goal and an assist in his last three g ames

Scott Laughton took part in his first full practice with the club since he sustained a lower-body injury in pre-season. The veteran is back in the area where he spent his first 12 NHL seasons. While he’s eager to return and would certainly like to return against his former club, Berube listed the veteran forward as doubtful for the game.

Chris Tanev is likely to make his return to the lineup after confirming he sustained a concussion after an awkward collision with New Jersey Devils forward Dawson Mercer. Getting through a full practice was the last hurdle before being able to play.

"It went well today, so we'll see how tomorrow goes," Tanev said.

The Leafs practiced as if they plan to have Tanev back while adjusting his role. The Leafs put Brandon Carlo back with Morgan Rielly, while also keeping the duo of Simon Benoit and Jack McCabe together. That left Tanev with Oliver Ekman-Larsson.".

Steven Lorentz was notably absent from practice after he went head-first into the boards following Wednesday’s game in Columbus.

"Timeline-wise, I would say it's day-to-day. That's really the best answer I can give," Berube said.

