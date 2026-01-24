Mitch Marner 'Relieved' To Escape First Game Against Maple Leafs With A Victory

Yeah, I don't know. I was trying to just take it in and, you know, not get emotional and try to remember we're still in a hockey game and we're playing hockey. But, yeah, I was trying to give a point there to Bonesy. Obviously, he's meant to a lot of Leafs Nation through his time, and I didn't get to say it this morning. But, yeah, just listening to his calls and being a part of his calls was a special feeling. And, you know, what a legend. So I tried to give him a quick hand up there. But I don't know if he saw it or not. But, yeah, I tried to give my love back and then get back into the game.