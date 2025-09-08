Morgan Rielly Pictured With Son, McCormick, While Preparing For Maple Leafs' Training Camp

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly is enjoying dad life.

The 31-year-old was pictured (via his wife, Tessa Virtue’s Instagram) in full practice gear, saying hello to his son, McCormick, before getting on the ice at Ford Performance Centre. Another photo in the carousel shows their son watching as several of Toronto’s players take to the ice at the practice rink.

Rielly and Virtue welcomed McCormick in August 2024, a year after tying the knot during the summer of 2023. The two had a small wedding in Toronto before heading to Italy to celebrate with more family.

Virtue is one of the most decorated figure skaters, winning two Olympic golds (2010 and 2018) and one silver (2014) in ice dance. She and her ice dance partner, Scott Moir, won a silver medal in 2014 and gold at the 2018 Olympics.

She and Moir announced their retirement from figure skating in September 2019.

Rielly is entering his 13th season with the Maple Leafs after being drafted by the club fifth overall in the 2012 NHL Draft. The left-shot defenseman scored seven goals and 41 points, while averaging 21:23 of ice time, through a full 82-game season with Toronto this past year.

Rielly’s name has been in the news recently after the Ottawa Senators teased a Ridly Greig bobblehead night, which is scheduled for Jan. 10, not against the Maple Leafs. The Senators followed up that post with the video of Greig taking a slap shot into Toronto’s empty net during the 2023-24 season.

After the forward scored, Rielly cross-checked Greig in the face and earned a five-game suspension for the offence.

Rielly is entering season four of an eight-year, $60 million contract with the Maple Leafs, which he signed in October 2021. The annual average value of his deal with Toronto is $7.5 million, making him the most expensive defenseman on their roster.

In 873 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs, Rielly has tallied 87 goals and 426 assists for 513 points. The defenseman also has 47 points (15 goals and 32 assists) in 70 playoff games for Toronto.

