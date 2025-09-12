'My Dad Wouldn't Have Missed It For The World': Tyler Hopkins Excited To Play First Game With Maple Leafs At Prospect Showdown

Tyler Hopkins is itching to walk out of the tunnel at the Bell Centre this weekend.

Hopkins will step onto the ice for his first Prospect Showdown game on Saturday afternoon, following a whirlwind of a summer after being selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the third round (86th overall) of this year’s NHL Draft.

“Being able to put the Leafs jersey on in a real game this time, in front of, hopefully — it sounded like a lot of guys were saying last year — a pretty lively crowd in Montreal, I’m excited to get into the games, feel the speed out a little bit,” Hopkins said on Friday, before getting on the bus to Montreal.

“Obviously, it’s going to be a lot faster than major junior, but just general excitement towards this game.”

Hopkins is projected to center a line with 2024 seventh-round pick Sam McCue and camp invite Alex Pharand. The Campbellville, Ontario, product has already gotten into some preseason action over the last couple of weeks with his OHL club, the Kingston Frontenacs, and he’s looking forward to going up against tough competition in Montreal.

Even the play during the first two practices here in Toronto was high-paced, with a lot of physicality.

“There’s quite a few guys that are some pretty good hockey players,” Hopkins said when asked who’s stood out. “Obviously, Easton Cowan, he’s one of the guys who stands out. High-end, skilled player, really smart with the puck. (Ben) Danford as well, just really strong on the puck as well, breaks the puck out really well. Another smart defender, can kind of play in all situations.

“He’s going to be valuable for us this weekend, both of them, and valuable to this organization in the future.”

Hopkins spent a lot of the summer at the Maple Leafs’ facility. He worked closely with assistant strength and conditioning coach Trevor Bartoli, and Maple Leafs assistant GM, player development, Hayley Wickenheiser, who he says was around quite often to help with any questions he might’ve had.

The young forward added that a couple of the Maple Leafs skated in Toronto throughout the summer, such as Morgan Rielly. However, Hopkins trained mostly with Toronto’s AHL players, which, even then, allowed him to gain more understanding of the next level.

“They’re another level ahead of me, so I think even just being on the ice with those guys, they work their butts off, so being in that environment with them, I think it pushed me a lot,” he said.

“And obviously, they’re bigger and stronger as well, which I think was good for me. The more of that I can go against older, stronger guys, I think that’s going to help push my game to the next level.”

As Hopkins takes to the ice on Saturday against the Ottawa Senators’ prospects, it’ll be the first time he wears the Maple Leaf on his chest for a game. It’ll be a full circle moment—after idolizing the team as a child—with his parents, Glen and Christie, in the crowd, cheering for him.

“My dad wouldn’t have missed it for the world. He’s pretty excited,” Hopkins smiled.

“It’s playing against the Habs. It’s been a rivalry forever, and obviously, it’s going to be the first time he gets to see me in a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey uniform, so I think that’s the general excitement for him and me.”

