New Bill Barilko Documentary Explores Mystery of Maple Leafs Legend’s Death on 75th Anniversary of Stanley Cup Goal
A new documentary is set to uncover fascinating new theories behind the mysterious 1951 plane crash that claimed the life of Bill Barilko, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman whose Stanley Cup-winning goal remains the greatest in franchise history.
It’s been 75 years years since Bill Barilko soared through the air at Maple Leaf Gardens, scoring the overtime winner against the Montreal Canadiens to secure the 1951 Stanley Cup. It remains, by almost any objective measure, the greatest goal in the history of the Toronto Maple Leafs.
But as every student of Blue and White lore knows, the celebration didn't last. Just four months after his heroics, the 24-year-old defenseman vanished during a weekend fishing trip to James Bay with friend and pilot Henry Hudson. What followed was the costliest search-and-rescue mission in Canadian history at the time, an effort that turned up nothing for 11 years while a "curse" seemingly settled over the franchise.
Now, Canadian journalist and longtime Leafs fan Steve Paikin is set to pull back the curtain on that mystery with a new documentary titled Frozen in Time: The Bill Barilko Story.
The project, produced by Melbar Entertainment Group, wasn’t the result of a long-planned pitch. Instead, it was born out of a "eureka moment" during a live broadcast on TVO in December 2024. Paikin was interviewing author Ronnie Shuker about his book, The Country and the Game, which featured a chapter on Barilko.
"Literally in the middle of the interview in real time I said, 'Ronnie, I just got a great idea... don’t run away after this interview is over,'" Paikin recalled.
With the 75th anniversary of the goal approaching in 2026, Paikin, who attended his first Leafs game in 1966.felt the timing was vital to ensure the story wasn’t lost to time. Despite the popularity of The Tragically Hip’s “Fifty Mission Cap,” Paikin notes that many younger fans aren’t aware that the greatest goal in franchise history was also the player’s last.
The documentary, which began shooting in March 2026, aims to be more than just a history lesson. The filmmakers plan to journey to the crash site in late May or early June, once the northern snow melts, to utilize new technologies often seen in "cold case" investigations.
While Paikin is keeping the details close to the vest, he teased that the film will advance "fascinating new theories" regarding the crash that are not well known.
"I don’t know that we’re able to categorically prove something new, but we have some fascinating theories that we’re going to advance," Paikin said.
The film features an impressive lineup of contributors, including legendary Leaf Frank Mahovlich, 'Keeper of the Cup' Phil Pritchard, and Barilko’s nephew, Frank Klisanich, who resides in Minnesota.
For Paikin, the project is a labor of love that has proven more difficult than writing any of his 13 books. It took over a year to secure funding for what he describes as a quintessentially Canadian story.
“In a way, it’s the Buddy Holly story,” Paikin explained referring to the rockstar’s death in an aviation incident in the United States in 1959. “They had their Buddy Holly story; this is our Buddy Holly story”.
Frozen in Time is expected to hit Canadian theaters in the future, followed by a debut on TVO. With MLSE expressing interest in a potential screening at Scotiabank Arena, the man whose number 5 hangs in the rafters will be getting the attention it deserves for a younger audience of Leafs fans, who know little about the player.