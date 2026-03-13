NHL Department Of Player Safety Reviewing Ducks' Radko Gudas Hit On Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews

Based on the fact that the hearing will not be in-person, the maximum disciplined that can be levied will be five games.
The incident occurred at 15:47 of the second period during the Maple Leafs’ 6-4 victory over the Ducks at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. As Matthews attempted to navigate through the slot, Gudas extended his leg, making direct contact with Matthews’ left knee.
Matthews, who had snapped a 12-game goal drought earlier in the frame with his 27th of the season, remained on the ice for several minutes in visible distress. He was eventually assisted to the dressing room by the training staff and did not return to the game.
Gudas was assessed a five-minute major penalty for kneeing and a game misconduct following an official review on the ice. Under NHL rules, a hearing indicates that the Department of Player Safety believes the hit warrants more than the automatic fine or one-game suspension that can accompany such penalties.
“It’s a dirty play,” Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said following the win. “The league is obviously going to look at it. We’ll see what happens from there.”
While Toronto managed to score twice on the ensuing power play to ignite a comeback victory, snapping an eight-game skid, the immediate lack of physical response on the ice was a point of contention for Berube.
"We should have had four guys in there doing something about it," Berube noted. "I thought they responded in the third... but we all would have liked everyone to get in there right away."
Defenseman Morgan Rielly echoed his coach’s sentiment, taking personal responsibility for not engaging Gudas immediately after the hit.
"It’s on me for not responding earlier," Rielly said. "I didn’t understand how bad he got him in the moment, but it’s a dirty hit."
The Maple Leafs have not yet provided a definitive timeline for Matthews’ recovery, stating only that he will undergo further evaluation on Friday. The 28-year-old center has 53 points in 60 games this season..
The result of Gudas' hearing is expected to be announced later this afternoon.