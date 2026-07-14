Report: Former Maple Leafs Assistant GM Brandon Pridham Joins Pittsburgh Penguins, Reuniting With Kyle Dubas

After choosing to stay with the Maple Leafs when Kyle Dubas first joined Pittsburgh in 2023, Brandon Pridham is now reuniting with his longtime collaborator to take over contract and cap management duties following Vukie Mpofu’s departure to Nashville.
Brandon Pridham has found a new landing spot and it shocks absolutely nobody.
According to a report from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the former Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager has been hired by the Pittsburgh Penguins as a Hockey Operations Consultant. In the role, Pridham will assume the contract, cap management and planning responsibilities that were vacated when Vukie Mpofu departed Pittsburgh earlier this month to become assistant general manager of the Nashville Predators. He will also be charged with mentoring junior members of the Penguins’ hockey operations staff.
The move reunites Pridham with Kyle Dubas, the Penguins’ president of hockey operations and general manager, in a professional capacity for the first time since their highly successful collaboration in Toronto. It also fills a critical vacancy created by Mpofu’s exit to Nashville on July 7, a loss that left Pittsburgh without one of its most trusted day-to-day operators in the salary-cap and contract space.
For Pridham, the timing aligns perfectly after a mutual parting of ways with the Maple Leafs this summer. The 52-year-old had been with Toronto since August 2014, when he was hired as assistant to the general manager and quickly established himself as one of the league’s premier capologists. Dubas, upon his promotion to Leafs general manager in 2018, immediately elevated Pridham to assistant general manager, entrusting him with the heavy lifting on salary-cap analysis, contract negotiations and collective bargaining agreement interpretation.
Pridham’s background made him uniquely suited for that responsibility. Before joining the Leafs, he spent 15 years at the NHL’s Central Scouting and Central Registry departments, rising to senior director of Central Registry and senior advisor to Central Scouting. In those roles he served as a key liaison for general managers and executives across the league on CBA matters, salary-cap issues and scouting operations, experience that gave him an unparalleled vantage point on how the league’s rules actually function in practice.
That institutional knowledge proved invaluable in Toronto, where Pridham helped Dubas navigate the complexities of building and sustaining a competitive roster under a hard cap. His fingerprints were on virtually every significant contract decision during the Leafs’ contention window, from bridge deals to long-term extensions. Colleagues and rivals alike came to respect his meticulous preparation and ability to find creative, compliant solutions in an increasingly restrictive financial environment.
When Dubas was hired by Pittsburgh in the spring of 2023, speculation immediately swirled that Pridham would follow. Multiple reports indicated that Dubas was waiting on his former lieutenant’s decision before finalizing key elements of his new staff. Some even floated Pridham’s name as a potential general manager or top hockey-operations executive in Pittsburgh. Pridham ultimately chose to remain in Toronto, electing to stay with the organization he had helped shape through a period of sustained playoff appearances and roster evolution.
This summer’s mutual separation from the Leafs changed the equation. With Mpofu’s departure creating an immediate opening in Pittsburgh’s hockey-operations structure, one that required someone who could step in quickly and command respect across the department, Dubas turned to the person whose working style and expertise he knows best. Pridham, now free to explore new opportunities, accepted the chance to reunite with his longtime collaborator.
The fit is obvious on multiple levels. Pridham’s deep command of cap mechanics and CBA nuance is exactly what Pittsburgh needs as it continues to manage its roster under Dubas’ direction. In today’s NHL, where every dollar and every year of term carries massive downstream implications, having a veteran specialist in that chair provides both tactical flexibility and long-term planning stability. Mpofu had performed the role admirably as a rising star; Pridham brings the added dimension of two decades of league-wide perspective and a proven track record of thriving in high-pressure, high-stakes environments.
Equally important is the personal and philosophical alignment. Dubas has repeatedly demonstrated a preference for surrounding himself with people who understand his vision and can execute it without extensive onboarding. Pridham requires no such ramp-up. Their shared language around data-informed decision making, roster construction and financial stewardship should allow the Penguins to maintain momentum through the remainder of the off-season and into the 2026-27 campaign.
The mentoring component of Pridham’s mandate also speaks to Dubas’ broader organizational philosophy. By tasking the newcomer with developing junior staff, Pittsburgh is investing in institutional continuity. Pridham’s experience both at the league level and in one of the NHL’s most analytically rigorous front offices positions him to accelerate the growth of the next wave of hockey-operations talent in Pittsburgh — a quiet but meaningful multiplier on the hire.
For Pridham, the move represents both a professional homecoming and a fresh challenge. After more than a decade in Toronto, he steps into an environment where his specific skill set is not only valued but immediately actionable. The Penguins gain a steady hand in an area that often determines the difference between contention and mediocrity, while Dubas regains a trusted partner who helped define his earlier success.
In the interconnected world of NHL front offices, moves like this are rarely surprising once the pieces are laid out. Pridham and Dubas built something meaningful together in Toronto. Now, with Mpofu’s departure creating the opening and the Leafs chapter closed, the two are back together in Pittsburgh, this time with Pridham shouldering significant responsibility in the salary-cap and contract engine room that keeps modern NHL teams running.
It is, in every sense, a logical and high-value reunion.
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