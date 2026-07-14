Report: Former Maple Leafs Assistant GM Brandon Pridham Joins Pittsburgh Penguins, Reuniting With Kyle Dubas

The fit is obvious on multiple levels. Pridham’s deep command of cap mechanics and CBA nuance is exactly what Pittsburgh needs as it continues to manage its roster under Dubas’ direction. In today’s NHL, where every dollar and every year of term carries massive downstream implications, having a veteran specialist in that chair provides both tactical flexibility and long-term planning stability. Mpofu had performed the role admirably as a rising star; Pridham brings the added dimension of two decades of league-wide perspective and a proven track record of thriving in high-pressure, high-stakes environments.