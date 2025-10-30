'When Mistakes Happen, They're Egregious Ones': Maple Leafs Struggle Again Off The Rush In Loss To Blue Jackets

While the Toronto Blue Jays were clinging on to a Game 5 win in the World Series, the Toronto Maple Leafs were picking up the pieces of their 6-3 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.

It was a difficult game, though it's not something we haven't seen from the Maple Leafs this season. They've struggled with defending off the rush, and it showed on several occasions against the Blue Jackets.

None more than in the second period 10 minutes after Sammy Blais scored his first goal with the Maple Leafs.

After losing an offensive zone draw, Auston Matthews circled up to Columbus's blue line. In the same moment, Oliver Ekman-Larsson pinched. The puck bounced over Matthews' stick, the Blue Jackets got a two-on-one, and Cole Sillinger beat Cayden Primeau.

"I don't think it's like an effort thing. I think guys worked hard. I thought we had a lot of o-zone time," Matthews said post-game. "Just when breakdowns happen, and mistakes happen, they just are too big of breakdowns and too big of mistakes. We're giving up too many odd-man rushes, and the puck's just going into the back of the net."

Once again, the Maple Leafs had a difficult second period, giving up three second-period goals for the third time this season. They now lead the NHL in goals against in the middle frame with 19, three more than the St. Louis Blues, who sit in second.

Toronto has given up two or more goals during the second period in six of their first 11 games.

"For me, it's just complicating the game at times tonight, and we got burnt on it," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Wednesday night.

"We forced pucks we didn't need to, turning them over, and (Columbus) came at us, and like we talked about, they're a talented good rush team, and they capitalized on their opportunities. More than anything, that's what it boils down to. Just felt like we were disconnected at times getting through the neutral zone, and it cost us."

In some cases, for Toronto, you'd like a save from Cayden Primeau, who allowed six goals on 24 shots. Despite winning his first two games with the Maple Leafs, Primeau has allowed three or more goals in each of his starts. He has an .838 save percentage in that span.

However, it can't be all on him or Anthony Stolarz, who's also struggled early.

John Tavares said following Wednesday's loss that the breakdowns come from a disconnect and inconsistencies. There was a giveaway that led to the Blue Jackets' first goal. Columbus capitalized on a pinch for an off-the-rush second goal. Toronto's third goal against was another giveaway.

The fifth goal against was a four-on-three, after Steven Lorentz went awkwardly into the boards. And the sixth goal, once again, was a giveaway.

'We Miss Our Goalie Hug': Maple Leafs React To Having Joseph Woll Back At Practice After Lengthy Leave Of Absence

Woll departed the club early in training camp due to a personal matter.

With a loss on Wednesday, Toronto falls to fifth in the Atlantic Division. It's still early, and the Maple Leafs are, at times, playing good hockey. However, when mistakes come, they're glaring slip-ups that end up in the back of their net.

"Like I said, the effort's there, guys are competing, especially over the last week. I think we've kind of found our identity, but when mistakes happen, they're just egregious ones," Matthews said.

"So like I said, that's a cerebral thing, that's something that as all five guys on the ice need to be together as one and support each other when a guy pinches. We need support coming from F3 and vice versa, just being more connected throughout the whole ice and not giving up these three-on-ones, three-on-twos, two-on-ones, that end up in the back of your net."

Latest stories:

‘We’ve Got to Manage Him’: Maple Leafs Explain Why William Nylander Won’t Play Against Blue Jackets

'Things Were Going Well For Me Here': Craig Berube Looks Back On Trade To Flames Which Landed Maple Leafs Doug Gilmour

'When He's Engaged, He's A Good Player': Maple Leafs' Max Domi Has Breakout Night Against Flames After Up And Down Start



