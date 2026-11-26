Toronto Maple Leafs
1,200 Members•5,618 Posts
Report: Simon Edvinsson 'Willing To Sign' With Maple Leafs, Has Connection To Mats Sundin
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 7:28 PMPublished Nov 26, 2026 7:28 PM
The Toronto Maple Leafs are reportedly a team that RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson would consider signing a contract with if he were to get traded there. That, and his connection to senior executive advisor Mats Sundin.
Detroit Red Wings RFA defenseman Simon Edvinsson still doesn't have a contract to allow him to play in the NHL. And if he doesn't sign one before the 5 p.m. ET deadline on Dec. 1, he won't be eligible to play in the league this season.
With all that, he reportedly prefers a trade from Detroit given how the organization has handled his situation, and the Toronto Maple Leafs are among the teams interested in the 23-year-old blueliner.
Of course, Toronto wouldn't be the only team interested in the 6-foot-6 Edvinsson. On Thursday's edition of Sportsnet's 32 Thoughts podcast, Elliotte Friedman listed several teams that have some sort of interest in, or have connected with, the Red Wings for the defenseman.
Teams that were mentioned include the San Jose Sharks, Anaheim Ducks, Utah Mammoth, Carolina Hurricanes, Nashville Predators, Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken.
Related stories
While the Maple Leafs have been discussed as a team involved in discussions for Edvinsson, according to reports, Toronto just doesn't have the available assets to compete with the other clubs that were listed.
Despite that, not only has GM John Chayka shown interest in Edvinsson, but Friedman believes the player would be open to joining the Leafs and signing a contract with the club.
"I have heard that Edvinsson is willing to sign there, that he's willing to do it," Friedman reported.
The possibility of Edvinsson joining the Maple Leafs goes beyond the opportunity on the ice or a destination he'd like to play in. As a Swede, there is a connection to Toronto's senior executive advisor and the franchise's leading scorer, Mats Sundin.
"And I think one of the reasons is his agent, J.P. Barry, one of his longest and most beloved clients, was Mats Sundin. So, you know, like there would be a familiarity there."
Barry, with the CAA Sports agency, represents multiple Swedish stars in the NHL, including Lucas Raymond, Adrian Kempe and Filip Forsberg. He also represents Morgan Rielly as his lone Maple Leafs client in the NHL, and the aforementioned history with Sundin.
Although there is a history, familiarity and connections that link the Maple Leafs and Edvinsson, as well as the player's openness to joining Toronto, that doesn't mean the Leafs are the only team he'd be willing to go to, and Friedman wanted to make that clear.
"I know there's some people out there who say he'll only sign with Toronto, or that's all he wants to sign with. I know that's been all over the interwebs. I don't believe that's true," he said. "I think there are other places he will sign. But I do think he does have interest in Toronto. I just don't know if they can win this.”
Edvinsson has played parts of four seasons in the NHL, playing 150 of his 175 career regular-season games in the past two years. In 2025-26, he scored nine goals and 25 points and registered a plus-12 rating while averaging a career-high 22:21 of ice time per game. Also, his plus-minus rating from last year was second-best on the team, only behind his defense partner Moritz Seider.
Edvinsson was selected in the first round of the 2021 draft by the Red Wings with the sixth overall pick.
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
2
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy