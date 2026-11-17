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'Right Down The Fairway': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Defends Jim Hiller's Use Of Gavin McKenna’s Ice Time And Development Plan

Amid a frustrating 0-6 homestand, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka pushed back on concerns over No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s fluctuating minutes, insisting the organization won't rush the teenager's development.