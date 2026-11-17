Toronto Maple Leafs
1,142 Members•5,571 Posts
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2026 8:03 PMPublished Nov 17, 2026 8:03 PM
Reports say the Toronto Maple Leafs are "lurking in the background" in trade interest for 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson.
It's been reported before that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson prefers a trade rather than re-signing. On Tuesday's early edition of Insider Trading for TSN, Chris Johnston reported that the Toronto Maple Leafs are "lurking in the background" when it comes to teams showing interest.
"Another team kind of lurking in the background is the Toronto Maple Leafs," Johnston reported. "This is exactly the kind of young defenseman with long-term upside that they would covet."
He also added that the Boston Bruins and San Jose Sharks are others that have strong interest in Edvinsson.
The 23-year-old is currently without a contract and is an RFA with the Red Wings. However, if he doesn't sign a contract by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, which is two weeks away, he won't be able to play at all in the NHL this season.
Related stories
Edvinsson has been a very strong blueliner for the Red Wings in his young NHL career. He's played 175 games across parts of four seasons, featuring in 150 outings just in the last two seasons.
The sixth overall pick from the 2021 draft isn't a defenseman who will break the game offensively, but is a rather reliable body on the back end who can eat big minutes. Last year, the Swede played 72 games and averaged a career-high 22:21 of ice time per game. He also scored nine goals and 25 points that year, and finished second on the team in plus-minus with a plus-12, behind D-partner Moritz Seider.
Maple Leafs GM John Chayka spoke to the media at Monday's practice and was asked if he was scouring the trade market to add a defenseman.
"My job is always to look to upgrade and to evaluate everything, and that's a daily process," he said. "When I came on board, I said that there was probably a need to continue to add to the defensive group. As we look out and we forecast our group, it's an aging group, and to continue to try to find ways to add youth and mobility and some offenses, yeah, opportunities for us to grow that group."
It will not be easy for Chayka to acquire the 6-foot-6 defenseman. Johnston pointed out one major area that would hold Toronto back from this potential acquisition.
"One of the issues on the Toronto end is they do not control their first-round pick in either 2027 or 2028, and that could be a barrier in terms of getting a trade done with the Wings," he reported.
thehockeynews.com'Right Down The Fairway': Maple Leafs GM John Chayka Defends Jim Hiller's Use Of Gavin McKenna’s Ice Time And Development PlanAmid a frustrating 0-6 homestand, Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka pushed back on concerns over No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna’s fluctuating minutes, insisting the organization won't rush the teenager's development.
The high-end draft picks that the Maple Leafs do own are the Colorado Avalanche's first-rounder for 2027, which is top-10 protected, and their own second-round pick. In 2028, they just have their own second-rounder with no first-round pick, and they have both their first two picks in 2029.
The challenge wouldn't stop at giving Detroit the assets they'd be satisfied with, but also signing Edvinsson to an extension. Toronto has $1.6 million in salary cap space this season, and just $1.52 million on next year's salary cap, according to PuckPedia.
With that limited cap space, the Maple Leafs have been restricted in the flexibility of the roster, including the players they can call up from the minors.
"I think the financial framework and the decisions that we make are the decisions of the general manager," Chayka admitted. "So I own that, and I think that's the core competency of being a general manager. From my side, I think we're in a really strong position financially… I think we're in a great place and probably the strongest position we've been in a long time."
For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.
1
Comments
Powered by RoundtableAn AI/DeFi-powered Enterprise Media Operating System. Learn more at Roundtable.io.© Roundtable 2026. By using this site you agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy