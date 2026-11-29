Toronto Maple Leafs
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Reports: William Nylander 'Wants No Part Of A Trade' From The Maple Leafs, 'Rattled' By The Noise
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
Nov 29, 2026 12:06 PMPublished Nov 29, 2026 12:06 PM
Reports say that Toronto Maple Leafs star William Nylander "wants no part of a trade," but has also been "rattled" by the noise surrounding him.
There has been a lot of focus on William Nylander over the past month. As the Toronto Maple Leafs struggled for most of November, so did Nylander.
Along with those struggles and poor individual performances, some have called for the 30-year-old star to be traded, preferably for the top-end defenseman that Toronto has been missing for years.
But despite all the chatter, The Athletic and TSN NHL insider Chris Johnston reported on the Chris Johnston Show that Nylander isn't interested in being dealt.
Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman also added some details on where the organization stands with Nylander.
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The basis of the noise against Nylander comes from his lack of production and his defensive breakdowns. And all of that gets heightened even further by the fact that the team lost nine straight games this month.
Since the calendar flipped to November, the Maple Leafs have played 11 games, earning just two wins. On top of that, Nylander has scored just one goal and four points in that span. That's fewer goals than Teddy Blueger, Morgan Rielly, Dakota Joshua, and others.
thehockeynews.com'I Don't Think I've Cheated This Season': William Nylander Admits He's Frustrated With Team's Losing Streak And His Five-Game Point DroughtWilliam Nylander has been having as bad a run as anyone during the Toronto Maple Leafs' seven-game losing streak, not finding a point in his last five games. He's admitted that he's frustrated and commented on cheating the game this season.
Nylander hasn't been a 200-foot specialist by any means in his NHL career, but he was on the wrong side of the puck several times this season, leading to goals and ultimately costing the team points on some nights.
The right winger is tied for second in the NHL among forwards to allow the most goals against at even strength, with 31 in 27 games. One that was probably the most glaring was his turnover against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 21, which led to an equalizing goal and later to losing that game in regulation.
thehockeynews.comMaple Leafs’ Jim Hiller Calls Out William Nylander’s Costly Mistakes Amid 9-Game Winless SkidAfter a costly turnover against the Blue Jackets extended Toronto’s winless skid to nine games, head coach Jim Hiller made it clear William Nylander must clean up his defensive errors before Monday’s matchup on Long Island.
So even with all that, it doesn't seem like a change of scenery is likely for Toronto's No. 88.
"My understanding is he wants no part of a trade," Johnston said. "He owns the no-movement clause in his contract. He's been very loyal."
Nylander's no-move clause lasts for the duration of his eight-year contract, according to PuckPedia. He is in the third year of that deal and earns $11.5 million against the salary cap.
In addition to having all the power and say of a trade, Johnston gets the notion that Nylander has no desire to move elsewhere.
"It must be said to the organization has always expressed how much Toronto feels like home to him," Johnston said. "He was. He's the son of Michael Nylander, who was an NHL player when he was born.
"He didn't have a traditional upbringing, we'll call it, and, if anything, he has said at times, Toronto feels as much like home to him as anywhere because he has been with the Leafs organization for a long, long time. So, I don't know how this will all shake out."
Along with Johnston's report from Thursday, Friedman added some details to the situation, which could explain Nylander not playing up to his standard.
On 'Saturday Headlines,' Friedman said that, while the Maple Leafs haven't approached him regarding the no-move clause, nor asked him to provide a list of teams to be traded to, the noise could be affecting Nylander.
"I do think Nylander was rattled by all this, " Friedman reported on Saturday's broadcast. "One of the reasons I believe he was rattled a bit is because he thought that Toronto was maybe having conversations about him. That's premature.
"But there's no question he was uncomfortable by everything that happened this week. And I think he's gotten the message, he understands the statement, and I think he's going to be anxious to show that he can still be a very big part of the organization," he added.
Nylander has played his entire career with the Maple Leafs. Since being selected eighth overall in the 2014 draft, he's played 12 years and 778 games in Toronto.
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