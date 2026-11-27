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'Most Skilled Linemate I've Ever Had': Maple Leafs' Aatu Raty Explains What It's Been Like Playing With William Nylander
Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 1:03 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 1:03 PM
Amid William Nylander being dropped to the second power-play unit, Aatu Raty has shared what it's been like to play alongside him, and potentially moving forward.
Aatu Raty has played one game since joining the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 15. The 24-year-old center played 15:32 against the New York Islanders on Monday, playing alongside William Nylander, as well as Dakota Joshua. And for the last two practices leading up to Toronto's game on Friday against the Boston Bruins, Raty centered Nylander and Easton Cowan.
Raty hasn't been an NHL player for very long. He has just 119 league appearances under his belt. And for the majority of his career, he's been a bottom-six forward, away from the stars of the Islanders and the Vancouver Canucks, his two previous teams.
But with the Maple Leafs, he's been appreciative of the opportunity to play alongside talented players, especially with Nylander on his right wing on Monday, and possibly moving forward.
"Yeah, it means a lot," Raty said after Thursday's practice in Boston. "Definitely the most skilled linemate I've ever had. And, yeah, it was great playing with the last game. And, yeah, hopefully we can build some chemistry. I thought we had a good game, so that was great."
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"We just thought that was a pretty good line," Leafs head coach Jim Hiller said about Raty and Nylander's line and why they remain together. "I thought Raty played really well. He kind of caught us off guard a little bit. We thought he'd have a smaller role in that game. He ended up playing really well, so we kept running with him. I thought he made some good offensive plays, and he's just a really solid defensive guy. So, yeah, seems like a good fit right now."
In Raty's eyes and perspective, what stands out about playing with Nylander?
"I mean, yeah, just his speed, obviously skill with the puck, and how he sees the game," he said of Nylander. "I mean, it's up to me to get open, and I know the puck's coming. And obviously try to get in the puck, get in with speed, and then try to just work in the corners and get the puck back. When he has it, he's so dangerous."
Nylander also agreed that he and Raty meshed well on that third line against the Islanders. Raty's ability to win faceoffs also caught the right winger's eye.
"Yeah, I mean, obviously, faceoff, unbelievable. Gave me some nice passes last game. I think we were supporting each other well and created a lot of offense," Nylander said.
thehockeynews.com“I Don’t Agree With It’: William Nylander’s Demotion To PP2 Would Make Sense If Jim Hiller Was Forthcoming about the Real Reason For ItWilliam Nylander and Jim Hiller are clearly not on the same page about the player's demotion, but Hiller's messaging about it afterwards makes no sense.
Raty's assessment of Nylander's game, and his perspective of him as a new linemate, is ironic given Nylander's current situation with the club.
In practice on Thursday, Nylander was dropped to the second power-play unit, which sparked a small sense of tension within the team. The 30-year-old said after practice that he straight-up doesn't agree with Hiller.
Nonetheless, Raty and Nylander are projected to play together again on Friday against the Bruins, with Cowan on the left.
It should be mentioned that Hiller will remain flexible with his lines, as he has been all season. With Raty being a defense-minded forward, but Nylander all guns blazing offensively, Hiller explained how that dynamic would work.
"Raty might start some faceoffs in the D-zone, but he might not be out there with his line," Toronto's head coach said. "And I would say that the same thing for somebody like Willy. He might be in the offensive zone, faceoffs, and it might not be his line. So we'll just look for some of those opportunities if they present. If not, then we'll just roll like we're rolling."
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