Same Wins, Same Games: Why Maple Leafs And Golden Knights Highlights NHL’s Loser Point And Divisional Standing Problem

Now, I'm not arguing that the Leafs and Golden Knights are on perfectly equal footing. The Leafs have not played well and deserve their current standing. However, the Golden Knights' 27 wins are tied for 20th overall in the NHL. They are currently tied for third in wins within their own division, yet they still enjoy the privilege of holding the No. 1 seed in their divisional playoff bracket. At the current pace, there will be teams with enough wins to feel they should have advanced to the postseason, but they will fall short because they played in the wrong division or didn't accumulate enough "loser points" from overtime losses.