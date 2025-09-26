Scott Laughton Sparks 4th Line And Key Takeaways From Maple Leafs’ Preseason Win Against Canadiens

Scott Laughton was blunt about her performance with the Toronto Maple Leafs, saying he "wasn't good enough. On Thursday, the veteran forward flexed his strength, scoring twice and adding two more assists in a 7-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens in pre-season action at Bell Centre.

Laughton, playing on a line with Steven Lorentz and Easton Cowan, exhibited everything about his game that the Leafs were hoping to get when they acquired him at the trade deadline from the Philadelphia Flyers back in March.

Scott Laughton, a self-described "pretty harsh self-critic," wasn't happy with his performance after joining the Toronto Maple Leafs midway through last season."I wasn't good enough last year. That's the bottom line," Laughton said following his first on-ice session at training camp. "I need to be able to contribute offensively and create that way and help out some of those top guys".

Laughton opened the scoring after blocking a shot and then taking the puck on a breakaway before beating Montreal goaltender Sam Montembeault.

Later in the first period, Laughton again displayed his offensive touch, putting the puck between Montembeault's legs.

Laughton, having skated with Lorentz for the entire training camp, exhibited some chemistry that has carried over from when they skated together in the playoffs. Laughton picked up the primary assist on both of Lorentz' goals.

Barring anything unforeseen, the combination of Laughton and Lorentz will surely play together on the fourth line when the Maple Leafs open up their season on Oct. 8 against the Canadiens. Now it's just a matter who will be on the wing with them.

Easton Cowan a nice fit on the fourth line

Cowan has played in all three pre-season games as the Maple Leafs look to see if the player fits their main-roster plan. Playing with Laughton and Lorentz, Cowan had an assist and was +4. It's hard to argue with how he has performed and it will be interesting if they keep him on that line with three pre-season games remaining

Bobby McMann finds his scoring touch

McMann has goals in back-to-back pre-season games, scoring Toronto's third goal of the night.

Getting a look as a potential second-line winger option next to John Tavares and William Nylander, McMann went the last 24 games of last season (regular season and playoffs) without scoring a goal). It might be pre-season, but McMann finding his touch can only be a good thing for Toronto.

Full Game For Dennis Hildeby

With Joseph Woll away from the Maple Leafs for an indefinite amount of time due to a personal matter, all eyes are focused on Hildeby and if he can handle the role as the club's No. 2 goaltender behind Anthony Stolarz.

After playing in 40 minutes of shutout hockey against the Senators, Hildeby got the whiole 60 minutes against the Canadiens, making 11 saves on 13 shots. He wasn't very busy, and much of that had to do with Toronto's defense.

Solid Showing By Second-String Defense

Not a single defenseman who projects to be in Toronto's opening-night lineup dressed in Montreal. But that did not matter as they held a loaded Canadiens lineup to just 13 shots, and just four of them at even strength. There was a stretch of over 11 minutes. Patrick Laine of Montreal said he felt his team was "caught sleeping a little bit". But the Leafs came to play. Matt Benning capped Toronto's offense with a slapper in the third period. Cade Webber delivered several thunderous hits.

Marshall Rifai Injured

Marshall Rifai had to depart the game in the second period and didn't return. There was no immediate update on his status.

