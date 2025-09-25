Why William Nylander Missed Practice With Maple Leafs' Non-Playing Group

When the Toronto Maple Leafs' non-playing group stepped onto the ice for practice on Thursday, William Nylander wasn't out there.

He's the latest player to miss a skate during camp. Already, Toronto has had Max Domi, Nicolas Roy, and Simon Benoit held off the ice at one point during camp. However, when asked about Nylander after practice, Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube poured cold water on whatever's going on with the forward.

"Just maintenance," the head coach said. "Camp kind of stuff. Get a little banged up, but he's fine."

We'll find out on Friday morning if there's anything to worry about. Nylander has been fairly healthy over the course of his NHL career. The 29-year-old has played three straight 82-game seasons and hasn't been out of the lineup — aside from the 2024 playoffs — since April 4, 2022, against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Nylander began camp alongside his usual center, John Tavares, and Bobby McMann, who has played on the line before. With McMann headed to Montreal to play against the Canadiens later on Thursday, Tavares skated with Nick Robertson and Calle Jarnkrok on his wings at practice.

Max Domi and Nicolas Roy skated with the non-playing group on Thursday. After dealing with injuries (both lower-body ailments) early on in camp, Domi may get into Saturday's game at home against Montreal. He skated with Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies at practice.

"I mean, there's a chance [he could play]. I don't know for sure right now," Berube said. "But he could possibly."

The Toronto Maple Leafs will visit the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre on Thursday as they drop the puck on their third pre-season game.

The only other injured player is Simon Benoit. The defenseman hasn't skated with the team since Sept. 19 and is dealing with an upper-body injury. Benoit skated before the two groups on Wednesday, but didn't get on the ice on Thursday.

"That was the plan," Berube said. "He'll be on the ice tomorrow."

Benoit was paired with Oliver Ekman-Larsson on the first day of training camp after the two were a duo for most of last season. Benoit played 78 games last year, scoring one goal and nine assists while averaging 16:33 of ice time.

