Simon Benoit Eyes Maple Leafs Preseason Return After Training Camp Injury, Looking To Evolve His Game

BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. — Simon Benoit is feeling better after a “bump” early in training camp forced the defenseman to miss a portion of on-ice activities with the Toronto Maple Leafs due to an upper-body injury.

“It was bothering me so I just didn’t want to take any risk to make it worse,” Benoit told The Hockey News.

Benoit took part in his first full practice without having to wear the red non-contact jersey, as the club practiced at the Muskoka Lumber Community Centre for their annual getaway up north.

The third-year Leaf wasn’t concerned, as he was during his first go-around with Toronto in 2023, when the defenseman suffered from back spasms. When he returned, he started his season with the Toronto Marlies before working his way back to the Leafs and eventually earning an everyday spot with the NHL club.

But now a new challenge awaits the 27-year-old from Laval, Quebec: playing on the right side.

When training camp opened, the Leafs flipped Benoit and Oliver Ekman-Larsson. Both players are left-handed shots, and while skating together, it was Ekman-Larsson who skated on the right side. While Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said earlier in the camp that playing on the strong side unlocks more offense—a sentiment underscored by Ekman-Larsson, who scored just four goals last season compared to the nine he put up with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24—this positional switch means Benoit will play on his weak side, something he hasn’t done at the NHL level before.

With two games remaining in the pre-season, Benoit is eager to get into games so he can get some time on the weak side.

“It just takes a couple of games to break the habit and make sure you are in the right spot,” Benoit said.

The Leafs have been pleased with Benoit’s game over the last couple of years. He is a big, bruising defensive defenseman who is responsible with the puck. But now he aims to evolve his game by contributing offensively.

Benoit exhibited some of that ability when he set up Max Domi for Toronto’s overtime-winning goal against the Ottawa Senators in Game 2 of their 2025 first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series. He took it a step further, scoring the game-winner in Game 3 of that series.

