Maple Leafs Could Ice Opening Night Lineup In Second-Last Pre-Season Game Against Red Wings

We've already caught glimpses of what the Toronto Maple Leafs' opening-night lineup could look like, but we might get to see the group in game action as soon as Thursday.

Toronto has two more pre-season games remaining before its season-opener against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 8 inside Scotiabank Arena. They'll play host to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night before heading to the Motor City on Saturday.

Early in training camp, Toronto's lineup was often split into two groups. Some of their top players would remain at home to play in front of Maple Leafs fans, while a larger number of AHL-destined players would head on the road for the away games.

Though now, with the camp roster trimmed down, we likely see the possible opening night roster face Detroit at home on Thursday.

"There's a good possibility it'll be a good lineup," Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said on Wednesday after the team's practice in Bracebridge, Ontario. "I always kind of wait to see if there's somebody that maybe can't go for some certain of reason, but I'd like to get our lineup in there for sure. "

Ex-Maple Leafs Winger Max Pacioretty Ends NHL Career, Takes Coaching Job At Michigan

Max Pacioretty has called it a career.

There weren't any changes to Toronto's lines during practice. The top six remained the same, with Max Domi on the top line and Bobby McMann with John Tavares and William Nylander. In the bottom half of the forward group, Matias Maccelli continued with the third line, and Easton Cowan stayed on the fourth line.

Nick Robertson, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf, and Michael Pezzetta were the extras.

Simon Benoit, who's skated with a red non-contact jersey in the last couple of practices, wore a regular jersey on Wednesday. "Well, he's fine. He had a good practice today," Berube added. "So he'll be a guy that I will discuss things a little later with and the trainers and see if he's ready to get into a game."

Anthony Stolarz and Dennis Hildeby were the two goaltenders who went on the team-bonding trip to Muskoka, Ontario. James Reimer (professional tryout) remained in Toronto in hopes that he'd get his feet under him once the team returned to the city.

Here's the Maple Leafs' projected season-opening lineup, as of this moment:



Matthew Knies - Auston Matthews - Max Domi

Bobby McMann - John Tavares - William Nylander

Matias Maccelli - Nicolas Roy - Dakota Joshua

Steven Lorentz - Scott Laughton - Easton Cowan



Morgan Rielly - Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe - Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson - Simon Benoit



Anthony Stolarz

Dennis Hildeby



Toronto has been practicing hard under Berube throughout the last week. The hope is that with a string of difficult practices, plus a game where he ices what could be the opening-night lineup, the Maple Leafs will be ready to hit the ground running once the year begins.

"I think practice, the way we've been practicing and like even today, I mean, I was very happy with practice. The effort and their commitment to work out there. They're not just going through motions. There's a difference, and you can see it," Berube said.

"And to me, that is getting prepared for the regular season. We've got two exhibition games left. We'd like to see some progress there in those games. But as I talked before, those games are kind of what they are to a certain extent. So we'll see how they go. "

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs See Massive 16 Percent Increase In Franchise Valuation By Sportico

How Kirill Kaprizov’s $17 Million Per Year Extension Impacts Maple Leafs’ Future Signings

Ex-Maple Leafs Winger Max Pacioretty Ends NHL Career, Takes Coaching Job At Michigan