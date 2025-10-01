    • Powered by Roundtable

    Maple Leafs See Massive 16 Percent Increase In Franchise Valuation By Sportico

    Nick Barden
    Oct 1, 2025, 15:03
    The Toronto Maple Leafs are once again the highest-valued NHL franchise, according to Sportico.

    For the fifth consecutive year, the Maple Leafs sit atop the list and are valued at a whopping $4.25 billion. That's a 16 percent increase from last year's Sportico valuation of $3.66 billion. The Maple Leafs were valued at $2 billion when the rankings debuted in 2021 and have since jumped in value by $2.25 billion.

    Toronto's $4.25 billion valuation is $600 million more than the New York Rangers, who are ranked second on the list. There are two other Canadian teams ranked within the top 10: the Montreal Canadiens ($3.3 billion value) and the Edmonton Oilers ($2.76 billion value). Both clubs were also in the top 10 in 2024.

    Below is the top 10 NHL club valuations by Sportico:

    1. Toronto Maple Leafs ($4.25 billion, 16% increase)
    2. New York Rangers ($3.65 billion, 12% increase)
    3. Montreal Canadiens ($3.3 billion, 13% increase)
    4. Boston Bruins ($3 billion, 12% increase)
    5. Los Angeles Kings ($2.96 billion, 18% increase)
    6. Edmonton Oilers ($2.76 billion, 15% increase)
    7. Chicago Blackhawks ($2.74 billion, 12% increase)
    8. Philadelphia Flyers ($2.66 billion, 16% increase)
    9. Washington Capitals ($2.3 billion, 24% increase)
    10. Detroit Red Wings ($2.11 billion, 14% increase)

    The other four Canadian teams are ranked within the bottom 15. The Vancouver Canucks, valued at $1.87 billion (an 8% increase), dropped five spots, down from 13th last year to 18th this year. The Calgary Flames ($1.82 billion, 15% increase) dropped one spot from last year and sit 19th, directly behind the Canucks.

    The Ottawa Senators ($1.34 billion, 18% increase) sit 31st in the rankings, while the Winnipeg Jets ($1.33 billion, 21% increase) are one spot below in 32nd. The least valued team in the NHL, according to Sportico, is the Columbus Blue Jackets ($1.3 billion, 23% increase).

    Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) is owned in part by Rogers Communications (75%) and Kilmer Sports (25%), which is the holding company of Larry Tanenbaum. Earlier this summer, Rogers completed its purchase of BCE Inc.'s 37.5% stake in MLSE to gain majority control of the company.

