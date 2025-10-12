Steven Lorentz Exits Maple Leafs Game Against Red Wings With Upper-Body Injury

DETROIT — The Toronto Maple Leafs may be without the services of another one of their depth forwards in the near future.

Steven Lorentz left midway through the first period of the club's game against the Detroit Red Wings after he was hit up high in the middle of the ice by Detroit defenseman Ben Chiarot.

The departure of Lorentz in the game forced the Leafs to shuffle up their fourth line, which had scored twice in the first period, once with William Nylander substituting for the injured forward.

The Leafs confirmed Lorentz sustained an upper-body injury and would not return.

Toronto is already without Scott Laughton, who blocked a shot against the same Red Wings team in the pre-season game on Oct. 2.

Before that contest, Easton Cowan had been affixed to a line with Lorentz and Laughton. If Lorentz is out for any extended period of time, that could make way for Cowan to finally make his NHL debut on Monday against the Red Wings at Scotiabank Arena.

Lorentz picked up two assists in Toronto's season-opening 5-2 victory against the Montreal Canadiens.

After the game, Leafs head coach said there was no update on Lorentz's status and said he'd be evaluated on Sunday.

