Streaming Maple Leafs Games Just Got More Expensive... Again

Sportsnet+ increased the prices of their standard and premium offerings at the monthly and annual level. It follows a massive jump that occured in pricing one year ago.
Subscribers of Sportsnet+ received another round of emails this week that few fans were happy to open. Effective September 22, 2026, the service is raising prices once more, just one year after a much steeper hike. For Toronto Maple Leafs fans trying to watch every game from home in Canada, the math is becoming increasingly painful.
Looking at it from the perspective of fans who want to follow the Leafs this season, the increase is noticeable even if it is smaller than last year’s jump. The Standard monthly plan is rising from $29.99 to $34.99. The Premium monthly plan moves from $42.99 to $44.99. Annual plans are also climbing by $20 each, with Premium reaching $344.99.
This follows the pattern established last summer. In a July of 2025, the breakdown of the previous Sportsnet+ increases showed how quickly costs were stacking up for Leafs viewers. At that time, in-market fans faced a jump in the base plan from $24.99 to $29.99 monthly, while Premium rose from $34.99 to $42.99. The cumulative effect left many questioning the value.
Twelve months later, the situation has worsened. To watch the full slate of Maple Leafs games living in Canada, most fans still need three separate subscriptions on a monthly basis: Sportsnet+, TSN, and Amazon Prime.
For fans inside the Leafs’ regional viewing area, the Standard Sportsnet+ plan covers the majority of the team’s regional broadcasts. TSN continues to carry a meaningful share of games, requiring its own subscription at $29.99 per month. Amazon Prime Video, which has held exclusive rights to a handful of Leafs games in recent seasons, remains $9.99 monthly. Adding the new Sportsnet+ Standard rate of $34.99 brings the combined monthly total to $74.97 before taxes.
Sportsnet+ Pricing
|Plan
|Current Price
|New Price (Sept 22, 2026)
|Increase
|Premium Annual
|$324.99
|$344.99
|+$20
|Standard Annual
|$249.99
|$269.99
|+$20
|Premium Monthly
|$42.99
|$44.99
|+$2
|Standard Monthly
|$29.99
|$34.99
|+$5
Fans living outside the Leafs’ territory face a different calculation. They require the Premium tier of Sportsnet+ to access out-of-market games. At the new rate of $44.99, plus Amazon Prime at $9.99, the monthly cost lands at $54.98. TSN is generally not required for those viewers because Premium already includes the national and out-of-market inventory.
What makes the higher price harder to swallow is the ongoing frustration with the service itself. Sportsnet+ still lacks a native Roku app, a basic feature that competing platforms have offered for years. Fans repeatedly point to dropped feeds mid-game, inconsistent stream quality, and the absence of simple conveniences that once existed on earlier hockey streaming products like NHL.TV. Many note that the platform has removed or failed to restore tools such as multi-view options, easy broadcaster selection, and reliable archives, leaving subscribers paying more while receiving what feels like less.
Rogers has pointed to ongoing investments in content and the rising cost of rights as justification. The company locked in a 12-year national NHL deal valued at roughly $11 billion, more than double the previous agreement. That contract begins with the upcoming season. Yet the national television rights picture for 2026-27 has yet to be fully detailed publicly. Rogers also recently took a $1.03-billion (CDN) non-cash charge related to its deal to buy out the remaining 25 percent of MLSE that Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports owned. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, at which Rogers will be fielding foreign investment to help pay for the transaction. Will that bring the cost of streaming down? It's unlikely. But it's clear Rogers is trying to recoup its money, even if that has to come out of the fan.
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