Streaming Maple Leafs Games Just Got More Expensive... Again

Rogers has pointed to ongoing investments in content and the rising cost of rights as justification. The company locked in a 12-year national NHL deal valued at roughly $11 billion, more than double the previous agreement. That contract begins with the upcoming season. Yet the national television rights picture for 2026-27 has yet to be fully detailed publicly. Rogers also recently took a $1.03-billion (CDN) non-cash charge related to its deal to buy out the remaining 25 percent of MLSE that Larry Tanenbaum's Kilmer Sports owned. That deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter, at which Rogers will be fielding foreign investment to help pay for the transaction. Will that bring the cost of streaming down? It's unlikely. But it's clear Rogers is trying to recoup its money, even if that has to come out of the fan.