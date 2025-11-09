‘The Boys Were Losing It Laughing’: Maple Leafs’ Nick Robertson Recalls Favorite Memory Playing With Hockey Hall-Of-Famer Joe Thornton

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes in their annual Hockey Hall of Fame game and there will be some Leafs alumni being honored.

Although he spent most of his illustrious career with the San Jose Sharks after starting his career with the Boston Bruins, Joe Thornton did spend one season with the Leafs in 2021.

That was also Nick Robertson’s rookie season with the Leafs and he recalled one memory that stood out being his teammate.

“I think it wasn't more him, but I was being kind of like the extra forward and kind of being like that dummy forward,kind of like a dummy forechecker (in a practice). And I remember someone was trying to pass it and I took it away from them,” Robertson said.”And the boys were losing it laughing. That’s one of them that popped up for me.

A few days prior Robertson actually revealed that there was a plan to room with Robertson although it didn’t work out.

Robertson only ended up playing six games with the Leafs in that 56-game season that featured a division of all Canadian teams. During his NHL regular season debut, Robertson sustained a knee injury.

Former Maple Leafs Forward Joe Thornton Hired Onto Sharks' Hockey Operations Staff

The San Jose Sharks are bringing former Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton onto their staff full-time.

Things have worked out better for Robertson in recent days as he gets set to continue his role with Toronto as a second-line winger with John Tavares and Bobby McMann.

Jake just said you've looked tenacious of late. That's what's standing out. How would you describe your play here in the last few games?

'I Always Tell People When They Ask Me That It Was An Experience Playing With Jumbo': Maple Leafs Reflect on the Impact Joe Thornton Made in His Lone Season

Joe Thornton officially announced his retirement on Saturday and his former teammates in Toronto reflected on the lone season he wore the blue and white.

Robertson met the media ahead of his team’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes and talked about his game among other topics:

“I'm happy with it. I think I'm playing with more confidence. Obviously it comes with ice time. My game is to be tenacious and moving my feet and shooting the puck when I can and making plays as well. I'm happy with it so far.”

'He's Almost Everybody's Mentor Here': Auston Matthews Reveals Why He Brought Joe Thornton Along On Maple Leafs' Team Bonding Trip

Thornton played 44 games with Toronto in 2021, scoring five goals and 15 assists.

The power play looked good last game, what are you seeing from the power play right now?

"I think just execution. I think that's kind of what we're struggling with past games. So, JT has got the power play, and mine yesterday kind of built confidence for that."

What would you say you've learned most from John Tavares?

"I'd just say just how preparation. I think the way he prepares in a game and the way he takes care of his body away is something that I took away from him."

It seemed like there was a lot of room out there yesterday. What's the key to maybe tightening things up for the opponent tonight?

"I just think stalling pucks, I think a lot of it was we didn't stall any pucks in the forecheck. They bypassed us pretty quickly and they got speed. So I think just stalling pucks and stopping pucks as well, not circling. What did you like specifically about your power play unit last night?"

When you guys connect, what is working well?

"I just think we're in our spots. We're moving our feet. We're keeping it simple and trusting our instincts there."

What stands out about the Hurricanes?

"They're a very fast, hard team. Back-to-back, you're really good. Be smart, keep it simple, and hopefully get the win tonight."

What's it like to be part of the Hockey Hall of Fame game?

"It's awesome. Obviously, with Jumbo, I played with him, so I'm excited to see him up there and hopefully get to say hi to him."

Latest stories:

Maple Leafs Lineup Updates Ahead Of Game Against Hurricanes, Scott Laughton's Timeline Remains Unknown

Why Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann Fought Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Following Hit To Scott Laughton

Scott Laughton Leaves Maple Leafs Game Against Bruins With Upper-Body Injury, Will Miss Game Against Hurricanes