Why Maple Leafs' Bobby McMann Fought Bruins' Nikita Zadorov Following Hit To Scott Laughton

At first glance, Bobby McMann didn't like the hit that Boston Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov threw on Toronto Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton in the second period of their 5-3 loss.

The 29-year-old skated over to the towering 6-foot-7 defender, gave him a shove, and before you knew it, Zadorov threw his gloves off, and McMann had no choice but to fight back.

"Didn't really love the hit from what I saw," said McMann after the game, with a cut on his right hand, "but just caught out of the corner and wanted to make sure that he knew that I didn't like it."

Laughton left the game and didn't return due to what the Maple Leafs are calling an upper-body injury. It was Laughton's second game back in the lineup after missing the entire start of the season due to a lower-body injury he suffered in the second-last game of training camp.

Omar (@TicTacTOmar) on X

McMann vs Zadorov after the Laughton hit

"Yeah, that sucks because you hate that side of the game," McMann added. "I was hoping he was back in the game, but unfortunately, that's the tough part of it. And I hope he's back soon."

This was McMann's third fight in his NHL career. He's previously dropped the gloves with Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point and Ilya Lyubushkin, who, at the time, was a part of the Anaheim Ducks.

Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube said post-game that he liked the response from McMann following what he believed was a "high" hit.

"It's a great response, I thought, by Bobby. Sticking up for his teammate," he said. "I thought it was a headshot. I mean, I've got to take a closer look at it, but I will."

Leafs PR (@LeafsPR) on X

Maple Leafs forward Scott Laughton will not return to tonight’s game (upper body).

Anthony Stolarz and John Tavares also gave their thoughts on McMann sticking up for Laughton after the hit from Zadorov.

"Guy's sticking up for a teammate is huge," said Stolarz. "I think that's something that our group has preached now. He's obviously a big guy, and I thought Bobby handled himself well there."

"I didn't see it, to be honest, super clean. Don't like anything high, that's for sure. I know our bench didn't like it," added Tavares. "Not an easy thing by Bobby to get in there and step up for (Laughton), so I thought that was a hell of a job by him, but certainly don't like anything high. Hopefully (Laughton's) alright."

Below is more from McMann on Saturday's loss to the Bruins.

Q: What were the differences in the game?

A: Yeah, I think our neutral zone was a big one that we could clean up. I think we could have played faster, moving pucks quicker, getting spots quicker. It was kind of all guys on the ice trying to get open, trying to be available to move the puck up quick and get it in behind. I think we were getting stalled out a little bit in the middle.

Q: What did you think of the performance by Dennis coming in in relief?

A: Yeah, really strong. He made a couple of huge saves. That one off the shoulder was big time. He was seeing through screens and everything, so he did well.



Q: Anthony was saying that he's not completely satisfied with his season so far. How much is it on you guys to try and support him a little bit better, pick him up defensively a little bit?

A: Yeah, it's huge. He's been playing really well. He's made highlight reel saves every game. So I think it's a big part on us to make sure we're playing right in front of him, keeping shots to the outside, making his job easier because he's doing his job well.

Latest stories:

Scott Laughton Leaves Maple Leafs Game Against Bruins With Upper-Body Injury, Will Miss Game Against Hurricanes

'I Want To Try To Score On Sway': Maple Leafs' Brandon Carlo Set For First Game Against Bruins Since Being Traded

Maple Leafs Lose Cayden Primeau To Waiver Claim By Hurricanes